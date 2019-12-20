Here’s this week’s Patriots injury report
Julian Edelman is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Buffalo Bills.
Cornerback Jonathan Jones has been ruled out, and four other players, including banged-up wide receiver Julian Edelman, are listed as questionable for the Patriots ahead of Saturday’s Week 16 AFC East showdown against the Buffalo Bills.
Jones left Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a groin injury and did not practice all week. Edelman, Jason McCourty, Jamie Collins, and Ja’Whaun Bentley have been limited participants in practice this week and are questionable. Defensive lineman Danny Shelton was limited on Tuesday and Wednesday, but he practiced fully on Thursday and has no injury designation.
Here is the full list following Thursday’s practice:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Jonathan Jones, Groin – OUT
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee – QUESTIONABLE
LB Jamie Collins, Shoulder – QUESTIONABLE
WR Julian Edelman, Knee/Shoulder – QUESTIONABLE
CB Jason McCourty, Groin – QUESTIONABLE
FULL PARTICIPATION
DL Danny Shelton, Shoulder
