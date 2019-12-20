Here’s this week’s Patriots injury report

Cornerback Jonathan Jones has been ruled out, and four other players, including banged-up wide receiver Julian Edelman, are listed as questionable for the Patriots ahead of Saturday’s Week 16 AFC East showdown against the Buffalo Bills.

Jones left Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a groin injury and did not practice all week. Edelman, Jason McCourty, Jamie Collins, and Ja’Whaun Bentley have been limited participants in practice this week and are questionable. Defensive lineman Danny Shelton was limited on Tuesday and Wednesday, but he practiced fully on Thursday and has no injury designation.

Here is the full list following Thursday’s practice:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Jonathan Jones, Groin – OUT

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee – QUESTIONABLE

LB Jamie Collins, Shoulder – QUESTIONABLE

WR Julian Edelman, Knee/Shoulder – QUESTIONABLE

CB Jason McCourty, Groin – QUESTIONABLE

FULL PARTICIPATION

DL Danny Shelton, Shoulder

