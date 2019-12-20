Patriots notebook: Julian Edelman questionable, but expected to play vs. Buffalo

Edelman was limited at practice all week.

Julian Edelman is eight catches shy of 100 for the season entering Saturday’s showdown with the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
December 20, 2019

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is expected to play in Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

After being limited in practice all week, Edelman was officially listed as questionable with knee and shoulder injuries. He has not missed a game this season, despite various ailments. Asked earlier this week about how he is feeling physically, Edelman declined to answer any questions about his health.

“For each individual player, nobody’s 100 percent,’’ coach Bill Belichick said Thursday at Gillette Stadium. “Everybody’s played a lot of football, practiced a lot of football, and it’s been basically week-after-week other than the one bye week. That’s a cumulative thing.’’

Rapoport said Edelman “moved pretty well’’ in practice on Thursday, and is “less banged up this week than he was last week.’’

Cornerback Jonathan Jones is out for Saturday’s game. The other players ruled questionable are linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), linebacker Jamie Collins (shoulder), and cornerback Jason McCourty (groin).

Brady delivers

On Friday, Bengals running back Joe Mixon received his autographed jersey from Tom Brady.

“Man, I say this in the most humbled way I’m so Blessed to be playing this game in the NFL,’’ Mixon wrote on Instagram. “Super Thankful for the G.O.AT. Tom Brady. Best Christmas gift ever, especially growing up not ever having nothing.’’

Mixon, in his third NFL season, tweeted after the Patriots-Bengals game last week that he wanted to ask Brady for his jersey, but was “too scared.’’ Brady saw the request on Twitter and promised to hook him up.

Special invitation

On Saturday, Patriots owner Robert Kraft will host a VIP experience at Gillette Stadium for more than 50 children impacted by the probation system.

The children, coming from Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Harlem, and New Jersey, will fly to New England on the AirKraft, the same charter plane the team uses. Kraft will then meet with them on the field prior to kickoff.

Kraft will be joined by co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers Michael Rubin, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins, and Patriots executive director of community affairs Andre Tippett.

In January, Kraft and Rubin, along with rappers Jay-Z and Meek Mill, launched the REFORM Alliance, which is dedicated to lobbying for changes to state probation and parole laws.

The children in attendance Saturday have a parent who, because of technical probation violations, is in prison, has been in prison, or has had their probation extended.

Video: What are the biggest factors for the Patriots vs. the Bills?

 

