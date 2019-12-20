Tom Brady keeps his promise to Joe Mixon, delivers signed jersey

Christmas came a few days early for Joe Mixon.

The Bengals running back received an autographed Tom Brady jersey from the Patriots quarterback on Friday.

He shared his excitement for the gift and his gratitude for Brady in a tweet.

“Man I say this in the most humbled way I’m so [blessed] to be playing this game,” Mixon said in the tweet with a picture attached of him holding the jersey. “Super thankful for the G.O.AT., @TomBrady. Best Christmas gift ever.”

Mixon tweeted after the Patriots’ win over the Bengals on Sunday that he couldn’t believe he shook Brady’s hand after the game. But he had one regret about something he didn’t do when he met him.

“I ain’t [gonna] lie I wanted to ask for his jersey but was too scared to ask,” Mixon said in the tweet.

Luckily for Mixon, Brady saw the tweet, congratulated Mixon on a good game and said he would deliver a jersey his way.

“That was pretty cool. I feel the same way about so many of these young players that inspire me,” Brady said of Mixon’s tweet during his weekly interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” “That guy is one of the great running backs in the league. There was a time when I was a young player and I looked up to so many guys and I just think now that I’m on the other end of it I understand kind of how it goes.”

Mixon said he will pay it forward and give out some of his own jerseys.

“I’m headed down to the [Boys and Girls Club] to give the gift forward today with my own [jerseys],” Mixon said in a tweet on Friday.