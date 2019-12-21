Bill Belichick credited Patriots’ mental toughness in division-clinching win

"Good to see the fruits of a lot of labor, lot of hard work."

Bill Belichick wearing a division champions hat during a Patriots postgame press conference after beating the Bills.
Bill Belichick wearing a division champions hat during a Patriots postgame press conference after beating the Bills. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Boston.com Staff
December 21, 2019

Greeted by a podium festooned with holiday elves (placed by Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy), Bill Belichick answered questions following his team’s division-clinching win while wearing an AFC East champions hat.

“Love wearing this hat,” Belichick said, going so far as to offer a rare press conference smile.

The Patriots’ 24-17 win over the Bills officially locked up yet another division title. The game was decided by a late scoring drive from New England’s offense, followed by a fourth-down stop from its defense.

“Really proud of our guys,” said Belichick. “Just competed for 60 minutes, ended up making enough plays, and it [was] a great fourth-quarter drive offensively. And defensively a big stop there at the end.”

Advertisement

“Good to see the fruits of a lot of labor, lot of hard work,” Belichick added.

“Give the players credit,” Belichick explained. “There are a lot of guys with a lot of mental toughness in that locker room. And they showed it today.”

One of the Patriots’ toughest players on the day was wide receiver Julian Edelman, who returned from the locker room after being examined for a head injury. The 33-year-old Edelman then played an instrumental role in the game-winning drive.

“Julian’s a tough guy,” said Belichick. “I think they had him checked. I don’t think we had anything. But we had to go through the protocol, so that’s what we did.”

“He’s obviously one of our best players,” Belichick said of Edelman. “He’s one of our top competitors. He always has been. He was a great competitor his rookie year. It’s transcended through his entire career, whether it was offense, defense — at times we’ve played him on defense, special teams, blocking — I thought he set the tone a little bit early in the game with a couple of big blocks. Our receivers competed hard, blocked well. But yeah, that’s Julian’s playing style. That’s what makes him a good player.”

Advertisement

As for Tom Brady, who threw for 271 yards and a touchdown in the win, Belichick praised his work ethic, and ability to deliver in clutch situations.

“I think we’ve all seen Tom play his best football in the most critical games of the year, and those critical situations in those games,” Belichick noted. “Nobody prepares harder than Tom does. He was ready to go. [He] got a lot of help from the running game, the offensive line, the receivers. But as you said, he was on the money. He was sharp.”

The Patriots’ coach knows that Brady and the rest of the team will need to maintain that level of focus for the rest of the season.

“Again that’s what we need from everybody, that’s this time of year,” said Belichick. “We have to play like this every week, or our season’s going to end quickly. We all know that. Nobody knows it better than he does. And he prepares and works as hard or harder than anybody to make sure that he’s at his best, and certainly was today. He had a good day today.”

TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, celebrates after defensive back J.C. Jackson, far right, knocked down a pass in the end zone intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley.
commentary
5 takeaways from the Patriots' division-clinching win over Buffalo December 21, 2019 | 8:52 PM
Rex Burkhead #34 of the New England Patriots celebrates rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills.
Patriots
With 24-17 victory over Bills, Patriots clinch 11th straight AFC East crown December 21, 2019 | 8:02 PM
Patriots
Julian Edelman evaluated for head injury, returns to Patriots-Bills December 21, 2019 | 6:58 PM
Jarrett Stidham drops back to pass against the New York Giants in the first half of an Aug. 29 preseason game.
Patriots
Patriots players have noticed improvements from Jarrett Stidham in practice December 21, 2019 | 6:03 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry, left, runs with the ball as quarterback Tom Brady, right, runs ahead to block in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
Lead blocker Tom Brady helped keep a Patriots run play alive December 21, 2019 | 5:56 PM
Patriots
Marcus Cannon was ruled out of Patriots-Bills with an ankle injury December 21, 2019 | 5:43 PM
Rex Burkhead #34 of the New England Patriots celebrates rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills.
Live blog
Patriots clinch AFC East title with 24-17 win over Bills December 21, 2019 | 3:01 PM
Randy Moss had 50 touchdowns in 51 regular-season games with the Patriots.
Patriots
Randy Moss and Bill Belichick reminisced about their time together with the Patriots December 21, 2019 | 1:39 PM
Bruce Brown Jr. Wakefield METCO
NBA
Pistons guard, Boston native Bruce Brown Jr. surprises Wakefield METCO students with shopping spree December 21, 2019 | 10:35 AM
Grant Williams raised the roof after his put-back dunk.
Celtics
Grant Williams had a career night in the Celtics' win over the Pistons December 21, 2019 | 10:34 AM
Dwyane Wade family Thanksgiving photo
NBA
Dwyane Wade: 'I've watched my son, from day one, become into who she now eventually has come into' December 21, 2019 | 9:52 AM
Jaylen Brown reacts after hitting a 3 against the Detroit Pistons.
Celtics
Watch Jaylen Brown score 6 points in just over 6 seconds December 21, 2019 | 9:09 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 20: Tacko Fall #99 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden on December 20, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Tacko Fall looks on during the game against the Detroit Pistons.
Celtics
Brad Stevens gave the people what they wanted: Tacko Fall December 21, 2019 | 7:57 AM
Boston, MA - 10/31/2018 - Red Sox TV analyst Jerry Remy who is battling cancer made an appearance inside Fenway Park with NESN's Tom Caron at the pre parade rally inside the Park. Red Sox World Series victory parade. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 01Parade, LOID: 8.4.3675027897.
CHAD FINN | SPORTS MEDIA
Chad Finn hands out his end-of-year broadcasting awards December 21, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Florida Panthers' Noel Acciari celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.
NHL
Former Bruin Noel Acciari has 2nd straight hat trick for Florida Panthers December 20, 2019 | 10:58 PM
Jayson Tatum initially had trouble getting a handle on the ball but swept in for a layup during the second quarter.
Celtics
Tatum, Brown help Celtics rout Pistons 114-93 December 20, 2019 | 10:34 PM
Adam Silver has pushed for an in-season tournament since taking over as NBA commissioner.
NBA
NBA sends teams proposal for 78-game season, other changes December 20, 2019 | 8:37 PM
Celtics
Marcus Smart, Gordon Hayward out again Friday for Celtics December 20, 2019 | 8:15 PM
PATRIOTS NOTEBOOK
Julian Edelman questionable, but expected to play vs. Buffalo December 20, 2019 | 7:35 PM
Tom Brady waves to the crowd after the Patriots' win over the Bengals on Sunday.
Patriots
Tom Brady keeps his promise to Joe Mixon, delivers signed jersey December 20, 2019 | 6:06 PM
NWHL All-Star Game
National Women’s Hockey League to hold All-Star Game in Boston in February December 20, 2019 | 4:31 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox invite eight non-roster players to spring training December 20, 2019 | 3:41 PM
Chris Mazza made his MLB debut with the New York Mets in 2019.
Red Sox
3 things to know about new Red Sox pitcher Chris Mazza December 20, 2019 | 3:17 PM
Kendrick Perkins, a member of the Celtics' 2008 championship team, made his play-by-play debut Wednesday night.
Celtics
13 memorable one-liners from Kendrick Perkins's Celtics broadcasting debut December 20, 2019 | 1:13 PM
Bill Belichick wearing his hoodie during a game this season. The look has drawn comparisons to Star Wars villain Emperor Palpatine.
Patriots
The actor who plays Emperor Palpatine responded to the Bill Belichick comparisons December 20, 2019 | 10:21 AM
Josh Allen has yet to figure out a way to beat Tom Brady.
Patriots
Read Chad Finn's Unconventional Preview for Patriots-Bills December 20, 2019 | 9:59 AM
Julian Edelman has been limited in practice this week with knee and shoulder injuries.
Patriots
Here's this week's Patriots injury report December 20, 2019 | 9:27 AM
Red Sox principal owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner during their their annual spring media session to discuss the state of the team.
RED SOX
Fenway Sports Group ranks 3rd among richest sports conglomerates December 20, 2019 | 9:25 AM
The Seahawks’ Jacob Hollister on Sunday faces a Cardinals defense that has allowed by far the most fantasy points to tight ends.
Fantasy Football
In fantasy football, it all comes down to this December 20, 2019 | 8:09 AM
Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as Allen scrambles.
Patriots
Here's what experts are predicting for Saturday's Patriots-Bills game December 20, 2019 | 7:38 AM