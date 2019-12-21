Against the Bills, Elandon Roberts puts in a full day of work

FOXBOROUGH — Whether he’s playing his usual linebacker position or stepping up as a fullback for an offense that needed a spark, Elandon Roberts is going to approach it the same way.

“Some on defense, same on offense,” Robert said. “When a linebacker steps in the hole, I’m [going to] run through their [expletive] face. Period. That’s all I think about, making my block, running through a [expletive] face.”

The Patriots put Roberts to work doing just that on Saturday night, calling for him to block for Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead as the pair of running backs helped carry the Patriots to a 24-17 win and their 11th straight AFC East title.

Advertisement

Roberts was tapped to fill the fullback role on 19 snaps. He helped Michel pick up a season-high 96 yards on 21 carries, including making a huge block late in the third quarter that sprung Michel for a 25-yard gain, and set the Patriots up for a field goal that cut the Bills’ lead to 17-16.

And on the Patriots’ next series, Roberts knocked down Bills linebacker Matt Milano, paving the way for Burkhead into the end zone and give the Patriots a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

“We knew it was a hat and T-shirt game, so all the players you depend on, all the best players, whether you’re in your position or not, if you can step up in another position and help your team win a championship, it’s worth it,’’ Roberts said.

Burkhead offered kudos to the blocker who helped him pick up his third touchdown of the season.

“Our offensive line did a tremendous job all night, just really playing physical from the get go, opening lanes for myself, Sony and James [White]. Of course, the tight ends and E-Rob doing their part as well,’’ he said. “So all the credit goes to those guys.’’

White echoed the sentiment.

Advertisement

“He’s a big help. He’s a physical guy and he did a great job blocking for us,’’ he said. “He gets amped up about it and he pried open holes for Sony and Rex.’’

The 25-year-old has been forced to step up after the Patriots lost James Develin in Week 3 because of a neck injury. Develin had excelled at clearing rushing lanes, and his absence has been notable. Coach Bill Belichick tried to replace Develin with Jakob Johnson, but he was sent to injured reserve after suffering a shoulder ailment against the Giants in Week 6.

Roberts’s 19 snaps were the most he’s played on that side of the ball all season. Compare it with Develin, who played 32 and 26 in the first two games of the season.

Prior to Saturday, Roberts had played a total of 29 offensive snaps — including a season-high 10 against the Bengals last week. Belichick was impressed with Roberts’s contributions.

“You know, he started off with a couple plays and built that up a little bit,’’ Belichick said. “He’s done a good job with the opportunity he’s had in there. So, we’ve been able to expand it a little bit. He’s done a solid job for us. He’s another tough, physical player that’s good to have on the field in those situations.’’

Already, the Patriots are one of a few teams to employ a fullback.

“On every play, I’m just going to be like, whoever steps in my way, I’m going to run through their [expletive] face,” Robert said. “Period. Just like [a] linebacker. I’m looking to make the tackle and if I can’t make the tackle and you’re in my way, I’m going to run through your [expletive] face.’’

Advertisement

Roberts said the offense has helped him “a lot,’’ as he’s worked with them on the finer points of their operation. How has Roberts worked to lock down his new duties?

“You’ve just got to put in more time for your team. I’m a defensive-first guy, then my offensive duties, I go and I do that.’’