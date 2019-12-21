Julian Edelman evaluated for head injury, returns to Patriots-Bills

Julian Edelman runs away from the Bills’ Taron Johnson after a first-half catch. –Matthew J. Lee
December 21, 2019

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots receiver Julian Edelman left the game in the third quarter Saturday to be evaluated for a head injury but was able to return in the fourth with about nine minutes left in the Patriots’ 24-17 win.

On his first play back, he caught a short pass from Tom Brady and took it for 30 yards to the Bills 29. The Patriots scored a go-ahead TD on the drive, with Edelman adding a 2-point conversion catch for a 24-17 lead with 5:06 to go.

Edelman took a hit on a play in the third quarter when he was called for an illegal pick. He laid on the ground after the contact, left the field with trainers, and was evaluated in the blue medical tent before he was taken to the locker room.

Edelman said after the game he was just trying to sell call in his favor.

Edelman has also been on the injury report with knee and shoulder injuries. He had four catches on five targets for 42 yards before leaving. Without Edelman, the Patriots put rookie Jakobi Meyers in on their following drive.

