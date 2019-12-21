Live blog: Patriots-Bills game updates

All of the updates from the matchup at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots take on the Bills on Saturday.
–David J. Phillip
By
Boston.com Staff, Christopher Price
3:01 PM

To update this page throughout the afternoon, click here.

In a matchup that will play a major role in determining which team wins the AFC East, the New England Patriots (11-3) take on the Buffalo Bills (10-4) on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

3:46 p.m.:

3:37 p.m.: Even with the Bills playing as consistently well as they have since the early 1990s, I don’t think they are quite there just yet. This is going to be a fun, close game with a lot on the line. Much like the first one, I see this one turning on special teams — a blocked punt (where have we heard that one before?), a runback, a fumble … something. The New England special teams unit has been a difference-maker all season long, and while the Bills are decent when it comes to special teams, that’s going to be where the Patriots will be able to get some separation this afternoon. My bold prediction for the afternoon? New England will get between seven and 10 points this afternoon thanks to special teams/defense.

3:26 p.m.:

3:17 p.m.:

3:12 p.m.: The line for this game has moved a bit over the course of the week, maybe more than any New England game this year, at least in my experience. I saw it open last weekend at Patriots -7, but as of this morning, it had moved down to 5.5, at least in part because of the state of the New England offense. At 5.5, I still like the Patriots as a favorite for a few reasons, including the fact that they’ve been good (not great) against the spread this season, landing in the top 10 when it comes to winning percentage. (Honestly, the home crowd plays a big role this weekend, at least when it comes to the line.) The over/under is at 37.5, and given the state of both defenses, even with weather not expected to play a role, I’d still be inclined to bet the under.

3:05 p.m.: No real surprises when it comes to this week’s inactives: as we knew a few days ago, cornerback Jonathan Jones was going to be out because of a groin issue. (The fact that Joejuan Williams is active gives the Patriots a little more depth at corner with Jones on the sideline.)

The other six are mostly healthy scratches: running back Damien Harris, quarterback Cody Kessler, defensive lineman Byron Cowart (who has been on and off the injury report for a sizable portion of the season), offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, tight end Ryan Izzo (who has also dealt with a few health issues this season), and offensive lineman Korey Cunningham.

One not-so-surprising note, but something that should bear watching? Julian Edelman is pretty dinged up, and dealing with multiple injuries. I have to believe that if the Patriots win today and it works out that they’re locked into the two seed going into next week, he’d be limited for the regular-season finale. Guy really needs a break.

2:45 p.m.: The weather this afternoon and into this evening is expected to be clear and cold — nothing too crazy. Highs are supposed to be in the low 30s, and no chance of precipitation. Basically? Good late-season football weather for two teams used to playing in these conditions.

2:40 p.m.: Pregame reading list:

2:15 p.m.: Welcome back to football! It’s a rare Saturday afternoon regular-season game, as the Patriots get set to meet the Bills at Gillette Stadium. We’ll have all your updates throughout the afternoon for this one, a contest that will have a sizable impact on the AFC playoff picture. We know a few details about the inactives, including the fact that Jonathan Jones has already been ruled out of this one, but we’ll get a more complete picture when the full slate is announced at roughly 3 o’clock. We’ll also have the latest betting news, updates from Foxborough, a look at the weather, and much more as we count down to kickoff.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Tom Brady Bill Belichick
