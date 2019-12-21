Marcus Cannon exits Patriots-Bills game in second quarter

Marcus Cannon was led off the field by members of the Patriots’ training staff. –maddie meyer
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Patriots Beat Reporter
5:43 PM

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots right tackle Marcus Cannon appeared to be injured in the second quarter of New England’s game against the Bills Saturday.

It looked as if Cannon’s ankle got rolled up on by a Buffalo defender, Cannon left the game. He immediately went to the blue medical tent on the sideline. He was replaced by Marshall Newhouse.

Cannon stayed on the ground for about a minute after the play, and appeared to be in pain. He walked off the field with the assistance of training staff. Cannon was questionable to return.

Additionally, it was announced that cornerback Jason McCourty left the game because of his groin injury in the second quarter. McCourty missed three of the past four games with the same injury. It wasn’t clear if something specific happened to aggravate the injury.

Advertisement

With nickel cornerback Jonathan Jones inactive because of an injury, the Patriots are shorthanded in the secondary.

TOPICS: Patriots
Tight end Matt LaCosse scores his first touchdown as a Patriot against the Bills.
Live blog
Live blog: Patriots-Bills game updates December 21, 2019 | 3:01 PM
Randy Moss had 50 touchdowns in 51 regular-season games with the Patriots.
Patriots
Randy Moss and Bill Belichick reminisced about their time together with the Patriots December 21, 2019 | 1:39 PM
Bruce Brown Jr. Wakefield METCO
NBA
Pistons guard, Boston native Bruce Brown Jr. surprises Wakefield METCO students with shopping spree December 21, 2019 | 10:35 AM
Grant Williams raised the roof after his put-back dunk.
Celtics
Grant Williams had a career night in the Celtics' win over the Pistons December 21, 2019 | 10:34 AM
Dwyane Wade family Thanksgiving photo
NBA
Dwyane Wade: 'I've watched my son, from day one, become into who she now eventually has come into' December 21, 2019 | 9:52 AM
Jaylen Brown reacts after hitting a 3 against the Detroit Pistons.
Celtics
Watch Jaylen Brown score 6 points in just over 6 seconds December 21, 2019 | 9:09 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 20: Tacko Fall #99 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden on December 20, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Tacko Fall looks on during the game against the Detroit Pistons.
Celtics
Brad Stevens gave the people what they wanted: Tacko Fall December 21, 2019 | 7:57 AM
Boston, MA - 10/31/2018 - Red Sox TV analyst Jerry Remy who is battling cancer made an appearance inside Fenway Park with NESN's Tom Caron at the pre parade rally inside the Park. Red Sox World Series victory parade. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 01Parade, LOID: 8.4.3675027897.
CHAD FINN | SPORTS MEDIA
Chad Finn hands out his end-of-year broadcasting awards December 21, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Florida Panthers' Noel Acciari celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.
NHL
Former Bruin Noel Acciari has 2nd straight hat trick for Florida Panthers December 20, 2019 | 10:58 PM
Jayson Tatum initially had trouble getting a handle on the ball but swept in for a layup during the second quarter.
Celtics
Tatum, Brown help Celtics rout Pistons 114-93 December 20, 2019 | 10:34 PM
Adam Silver has pushed for an in-season tournament since taking over as NBA commissioner.
NBA
NBA sends teams proposal for 78-game season, other changes December 20, 2019 | 8:37 PM
Celtics
Marcus Smart, Gordon Hayward out again Friday for Celtics December 20, 2019 | 8:15 PM
PATRIOTS NOTEBOOK
Julian Edelman questionable, but expected to play vs. Buffalo December 20, 2019 | 7:35 PM
Tom Brady waves to the crowd after the Patriots' win over the Bengals on Sunday.
Patriots
Tom Brady keeps his promise to Joe Mixon, delivers signed jersey December 20, 2019 | 6:06 PM
NWHL All-Star Game
National Women’s Hockey League to hold All-Star Game in Boston in February December 20, 2019 | 4:31 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox invite eight non-roster players to spring training December 20, 2019 | 3:41 PM
Chris Mazza made his MLB debut with the New York Mets in 2019.
Red Sox
3 things to know about new Red Sox pitcher Chris Mazza December 20, 2019 | 3:17 PM
Kendrick Perkins, a member of the Celtics' 2008 championship team, made his play-by-play debut Wednesday night.
Celtics
13 memorable one-liners from Kendrick Perkins's Celtics broadcasting debut December 20, 2019 | 1:13 PM
Bill Belichick wearing his hoodie during a game this season. The look has drawn comparisons to Star Wars villain Emperor Palpatine.
Patriots
The actor who plays Emperor Palpatine responded to the Bill Belichick comparisons December 20, 2019 | 10:21 AM
Josh Allen has yet to figure out a way to beat Tom Brady.
Patriots
Read Chad Finn's Unconventional Preview for Patriots-Bills December 20, 2019 | 9:59 AM
Julian Edelman has been limited in practice this week with knee and shoulder injuries.
Patriots
Here's this week's Patriots injury report December 20, 2019 | 9:27 AM
Red Sox principal owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner during their their annual spring media session to discuss the state of the team.
RED SOX
Fenway Sports Group ranks 3rd among richest sports conglomerates December 20, 2019 | 9:25 AM
The Seahawks’ Jacob Hollister on Sunday faces a Cardinals defense that has allowed by far the most fantasy points to tight ends.
Fantasy Football
In fantasy football, it all comes down to this December 20, 2019 | 8:09 AM
Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as Allen scrambles.
Patriots
Here's what experts are predicting for Saturday's Patriots-Bills game December 20, 2019 | 7:38 AM
The Islanders greet goaltender Semyon Varlamov following their shootout win over the Bruins on Thursday night.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders December 20, 2019 | 7:31 AM
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam reacts after being whistled for a foul against the Detroit Pistons.
NBA
Toronto Raptors without injured Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol, and Norman Powell indefinitely December 20, 2019 | 12:12 AM
Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech shoves Brad Marchand near the goal during the third period.
Bruins
Bruins fall to Islanders in shootout 3-2 at TD Garden December 19, 2019 | 10:20 PM
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien talks to the media.
NFL
Texans coach Bill O’Brien welcomes another Ice Bucket Challenge in memory of Pete Frates December 19, 2019 | 8:06 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots discussed their matchup against the Bills on Saturday.
Patriots-Bills
Bill Belichick on scheming for the Bills and Julian Edelman’s injury December 19, 2019 | 6:21 PM
With AJ Dillon gone, David Bailey will be counted on even more, both against Cincinnati and next season.
College Sports
5 things to know before BC football faces Cincinnati December 19, 2019 | 3:29 PM