Marcus Cannon exits Patriots-Bills game in second quarter

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots right tackle Marcus Cannon appeared to be injured in the second quarter of New England’s game against the Bills Saturday.

It looked as if Cannon’s ankle got rolled up on by a Buffalo defender, Cannon left the game. He immediately went to the blue medical tent on the sideline. He was replaced by Marshall Newhouse.

Cannon stayed on the ground for about a minute after the play, and appeared to be in pain. He walked off the field with the assistance of training staff. Cannon was questionable to return.

Additionally, it was announced that cornerback Jason McCourty left the game because of his groin injury in the second quarter. McCourty missed three of the past four games with the same injury. It wasn’t clear if something specific happened to aggravate the injury.

Advertisement

With nickel cornerback Jonathan Jones inactive because of an injury, the Patriots are shorthanded in the secondary.