Randy Moss and Bill Belichick reminisced about their time together with the Patriots

Belichick called Moss, who was named to the NFL's All-Time Team, one of the smartest players he's ever coached.

Randy Moss had 50 touchdowns in 51 regular-season games with the Patriots.
Randy Moss had 50 touchdowns in 51 regular-season games with the Patriots. –Ray Stubblebine/Reuters
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Weekend Sports Producer
1:39 PM

Randy Moss became the latest ex-Patriots player to be named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

The legendary wide receiver was added Friday night when the NFL Network revealed the 10 wide receivers on the team.

Moss played four seasons with the Patriots after he was traded from the Oakland Raiders prior to the 2007 season. He promptly caught an NFL single-season record 23 touchdown passes from Tom Brady in his first season in New England. Moss joins Junior Seau, Adam Vinatieri, and Mike Haynes as former Patriots on the team.

The wide receiver sat down with head coach Bill Belichick, who is also on the team, and Jerry Rice and Cris Collinsworth, on NFL Network after earning the recognition. In a 10-minute video, Belichick and Moss reminisced on their time together in New England, sharing behind-the-scenes stories from Moss’s tenure.

Advertisement

“One of the smartest players I’ve ever coached,” Belichick said. “Certainly the smartest receiver. He taught me more about receiving and the passing game than by far anyone else.”

Belichick said he knew from day one that the Moss-Brady connection would be special. The two recalled that when the trade with the Raiders happened, Belichick called Moss while Moss was waiting in line for the club, but Moss thought the call was a joke and hung up.

Moss has been criticized at times for his off-field baggage, however Belichick raved about his personality during the interview, sharing a story from 2008 when Moss organized a pirate-themed Halloween party at a roller rink.

“Randy had an energy he brought to the team that was infectious,” Belichick said. “That was one of the best team-building activities we’ve ever had.”

Prior to his first season with the Patriots, Moss battled a hamstring injury and there were rumors the Patriots might cut him. Belichick told him that wasn’t going to happen, and Moss was relieved when Belichick gave him freedom to run his routes. In Week 1 of the 2007 season, Moss hauled in a 49-yard touchdown pass from Brady to kick off the record-breaking season.

Advertisement

“Tom said ‘Randy, if they play this coverage, where do you want to go?” Moss said about the touchdown. “I said, ‘Tom if they play single coverage, I’m going all the way across the field, just wait on it.'”

Moss finished his historic 2007 campaign with 98 catches for 1,493 yards as the Patriots went 16-0 during the regular season and reached the Super Bowl. He led the NFL in touchdown receptions once again in 2009 with 13, before being traded back to the Minnesota Vikings after Week 4 of the 2010 season.

In his 14-year career with the Patriots, Raiders, Vikings, and San Francisco 49ers, Moss totaled 15,292 yards (fourth most all-time) and 156 receiving touchdowns (second most all-time).

The quarterback group will be revealed next Friday night to round out the All-Time Team.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Football Tom Brady Bill Belichick
Bruce Brown Jr. Wakefield METCO
NBA
Pistons guard, Boston native Bruce Brown Jr. surprises Wakefield METCO students with shopping spree December 21, 2019 | 10:35 AM
Grant Williams raised the roof after his put-back dunk.
Celtics
Grant Williams had a career night in the Celtics' win over the Pistons December 21, 2019 | 10:34 AM
Dwyane Wade family Thanksgiving photo
NBA
Dwyane Wade: 'I've watched my son, from day one, become into who she now eventually has come into' December 21, 2019 | 9:52 AM
Jaylen Brown reacts after hitting a 3 against the Detroit Pistons.
Celtics
Watch Jaylen Brown score 6 points in just over 6 seconds December 21, 2019 | 9:09 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 20: Tacko Fall #99 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden on December 20, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Tacko Fall looks on during the game against the Detroit Pistons.
Celtics
Brad Stevens gave the people what they wanted: Tacko Fall December 21, 2019 | 7:57 AM
When Jerry Remy (above) teams with Dennis Eckersley and play-by-play man Dave O'Brien, Red Sox broadcasts are among the best, says Chad Finn.
CHAD FINN | SPORTS MEDIA
One man’s take on the best gifts from the broadcasting world December 21, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Florida Panthers' Noel Acciari celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.
NHL
Former Bruin Noel Acciari has 2nd straight hat trick for Florida Panthers December 20, 2019 | 10:58 PM
Jayson Tatum initially had trouble getting a handle on the ball but swept in for a layup during the second quarter.
Celtics
Tatum, Brown help Celtics rout Pistons 114-93 December 20, 2019 | 10:34 PM
Adam Silver has pushed for an in-season tournament since taking over as NBA commissioner.
NBA
NBA sends teams proposal for 78-game season, other changes December 20, 2019 | 8:37 PM
Celtics
Marcus Smart, Gordon Hayward out again Friday for Celtics December 20, 2019 | 8:15 PM
PATRIOTS NOTEBOOK
Julian Edelman questionable, but expected to play vs. Buffalo December 20, 2019 | 7:35 PM
Tom Brady waves to the crowd after the Patriots' win over the Bengals on Sunday.
Patriots
Tom Brady keeps his promise to Joe Mixon, delivers signed jersey December 20, 2019 | 6:06 PM
NWHL All-Star Game
National Women’s Hockey League to hold All-Star Game in Boston in February December 20, 2019 | 4:31 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox invite eight non-roster players to spring training December 20, 2019 | 3:41 PM
Chris Mazza made his MLB debut with the New York Mets in 2019.
Red Sox
3 things to know about new Red Sox pitcher Chris Mazza December 20, 2019 | 3:17 PM
Kendrick Perkins, a member of the Celtics' 2008 championship team, made his play-by-play debut Wednesday night.
Celtics
13 memorable one-liners from Kendrick Perkins's Celtics broadcasting debut December 20, 2019 | 1:13 PM
Bill Belichick wearing his hoodie during a game this season. The look has drawn comparisons to Star Wars villain Emperor Palpatine.
Patriots
The actor who plays Emperor Palpatine responded to the Bill Belichick comparisons December 20, 2019 | 10:21 AM
Josh Allen has yet to figure out a way to beat Tom Brady.
Patriots
Read Chad Finn's Unconventional Preview for Patriots-Bills December 20, 2019 | 9:59 AM
Julian Edelman has been limited in practice this week with knee and shoulder injuries.
Patriots
Here's this week's Patriots injury report December 20, 2019 | 9:27 AM
Red Sox principal owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner during their their annual spring media session to discuss the state of the team.
RED SOX
Fenway Sports Group ranks 3rd among richest sports conglomerates December 20, 2019 | 9:25 AM
The Seahawks’ Jacob Hollister on Sunday faces a Cardinals defense that has allowed by far the most fantasy points to tight ends.
Fantasy Football
In fantasy football, it all comes down to this December 20, 2019 | 8:09 AM
Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as Allen scrambles.
Patriots
Here's what experts are predicting for Saturday's Patriots-Bills game December 20, 2019 | 7:38 AM
The Islanders greet goaltender Semyon Varlamov following their shootout win over the Bruins on Thursday night.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders December 20, 2019 | 7:31 AM
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam reacts after being whistled for a foul against the Detroit Pistons.
NBA
Toronto Raptors without injured Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol, and Norman Powell indefinitely December 20, 2019 | 12:12 AM
Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech shoves Brad Marchand near the goal during the third period.
Bruins
Bruins fall to Islanders in shootout 3-2 at TD Garden December 19, 2019 | 10:20 PM
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien talks to the media.
NFL
Texans coach Bill O’Brien welcomes another Ice Bucket Challenge in memory of Pete Frates December 19, 2019 | 8:06 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots discussed their matchup against the Bills on Saturday.
Patriots-Bills
Bill Belichick on scheming for the Bills and Julian Edelman’s injury December 19, 2019 | 6:21 PM
With AJ Dillon gone, David Bailey will be counted on even more, both against Cincinnati and next season.
College Sports
5 things to know before BC football faces Cincinnati December 19, 2019 | 3:29 PM
Foxborough-12/18/19 The Patriots practiced at the practice field at Gillette Stadium.QB Tom Brady rolls out during a pass drill. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Patriots
12 Tom Brady stats that shed light on his 2019 season December 19, 2019 | 2:25 PM
A general view of the game ball during the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Sports Q
Sports Q: Will the NFL Top 100 show have an impact on Hall of Fame voting? December 19, 2019 | 2:04 PM