Randy Moss and Bill Belichick reminisced about their time together with the Patriots

Randy Moss became the latest ex-Patriots player to be named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

The legendary wide receiver was added Friday night when the NFL Network revealed the 10 wide receivers on the team.

Moss played four seasons with the Patriots after he was traded from the Oakland Raiders prior to the 2007 season. He promptly caught an NFL single-season record 23 touchdown passes from Tom Brady in his first season in New England. Moss joins Junior Seau, Adam Vinatieri, and Mike Haynes as former Patriots on the team.

The wide receiver sat down with head coach Bill Belichick, who is also on the team, and Jerry Rice and Cris Collinsworth, on NFL Network after earning the recognition. In a 10-minute video, Belichick and Moss reminisced on their time together in New England, sharing behind-the-scenes stories from Moss’s tenure.

“One of the smartest players I’ve ever coached,” Belichick said. “Certainly the smartest receiver. He taught me more about receiving and the passing game than by far anyone else.”

Belichick said he knew from day one that the Moss-Brady connection would be special. The two recalled that when the trade with the Raiders happened, Belichick called Moss while Moss was waiting in line for the club, but Moss thought the call was a joke and hung up.

Moss has been criticized at times for his off-field baggage, however Belichick raved about his personality during the interview, sharing a story from 2008 when Moss organized a pirate-themed Halloween party at a roller rink.

“Randy had an energy he brought to the team that was infectious,” Belichick said. “That was one of the best team-building activities we’ve ever had.”

Prior to his first season with the Patriots, Moss battled a hamstring injury and there were rumors the Patriots might cut him. Belichick told him that wasn’t going to happen, and Moss was relieved when Belichick gave him freedom to run his routes. In Week 1 of the 2007 season, Moss hauled in a 49-yard touchdown pass from Brady to kick off the record-breaking season.

“Tom said ‘Randy, if they play this coverage, where do you want to go?” Moss said about the touchdown. “I said, ‘Tom if they play single coverage, I’m going all the way across the field, just wait on it.'”

Moss finished his historic 2007 campaign with 98 catches for 1,493 yards as the Patriots went 16-0 during the regular season and reached the Super Bowl. He led the NFL in touchdown receptions once again in 2009 with 13, before being traded back to the Minnesota Vikings after Week 4 of the 2010 season.

In his 14-year career with the Patriots, Raiders, Vikings, and San Francisco 49ers, Moss totaled 15,292 yards (fourth most all-time) and 156 receiving touchdowns (second most all-time).

The quarterback group will be revealed next Friday night to round out the All-Time Team.