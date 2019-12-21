Lead blocker Tom Brady helped keep a Patriots run play alive

At 42 years old, Tom Brady isn’t afraid to put his body on the line.

In the second quarter of Saturday’s Patriots-Bills game, Brady handed the ball off to running back Rex Burkhead, who then flipped the ball to wide receiver N’Keal Harry. With Harry trailing, Brady threw a cut block to wipe out cornerback Tre’Davious White. By the time White was back on his feet, Harry was already on his way down the sideline for an 18-yard gain.

After the play, which ended with Harry flipping over cornerback Kevin Johnson, the Gillette Stadium jumbotron showed a replay of Brady’s block, eliciting hearty cheers from the crowd.

Advertisement

“That block by Tom Brady on the reverse was almost as good as the one I saw him throw in the Carrier Dome live scouting in 1999 for David Terrell his senior year vs. Syracuse!” tweeted former Patriots executive Scott Pioli.

“Tom Brady out here throwing blocks like it’s the Super Bowl,” added retired NFL offensive guard Geoff Schwartz. “This block is awesome tho. No lie.”

Tom to Rex to N'Keal with a block from TB12. @TomBrady | @NkealHarry15 pic.twitter.com/WPeoJrcu0g — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 21, 2019

Harry’s run extended New England’s drive, which started on its own one-yard line. The 17-play effort ended with a 36-yard field goal from Nick Folk, giving the Patriots a 10-3 lead.