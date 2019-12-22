Here are the Patriots’ 2020 opponents

The Patriots’ 2020 opponents were released Sunday morning and the team planes will spend a lot of time in the air next season.

Aside from their AFC East games, the Patriots will travel to play the Texans, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, and Seahawks. They will play the Cardinals, Ravens, Broncos, 49ers, and the soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots last played all four members of the NFC West (Cardinals, Seahawks, 49ers, Rams) in 2016 and went 3-1 against them.

The Ravens and Texans are on the schedule because the Patriots — recent winners of the AFC East — play the AFC North champion Ravens and AFC South champion Texans after New England won its 11th consecutive division title.

Advertisement

And of course, the Patriots will try to make it 12 division titles in a row with its six games against the Dolphins, Bills, and Jets. The Patriots are 5-0 against AFC East teams this season and finish their regular season next Sunday against the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

The full schedule with dates and times will likely be released in April 2020 prior to the NFL Draft.