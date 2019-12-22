By the numbers: Putting the Patriots’ 11th straight AFC East title into perspective

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady continue to break records.

Bill Belichick wearing a division champions hat during a Patriots postgame press conference after beating the Bills.
Bill Belichick wearing a division champions hat during a Patriots postgame press conference after beating the Bills. –Elise Amendola/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Weekend Sports Producer
3:38 PM

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: the Patriots have won the AFC East.

Following a 24-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, the Patriots clinched yet another AFC East title and will be hosting another playoff game in January.

While it’s expected for the Patriots to win the AFC East year-in and year-out, that doesn’t make winning the division any less special for those involved.

To put in perspective how dominating and unprecedented the Patriots’ division run has been, let’s take a look at the numbers.

11: The Patriots’ most recent AFC East title is their 11th straight division title, extending their NFL record. That is four more than the second-longest division title streak in NFL history. The Los Angeles Rams won the NFC West seven straight times from 1973-79. The Chiefs have the second-longest active streak, as they won their fourth consecutive AFC West crown earlier this month.

Advertisement

17: Bill Belichick won his 17th division title as a head coach on Saturday. That adds to his record for most division titles won by a head coach in NFL history. Don Shula and Tom Landry are tied for second with 13 division titles. Andy Reid has the second most among active coaches with 10.

17: Tom Brady also won his 17th division title on Saturday, which extends his record for most division titles won by a quarterback. Brady’s longtime rival Peyton Manning has the second-most with 12. Brady doesn’t have to worry about anyone catching him anytime soon, as Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees are tied for the second-most among active quarterbacks with seven each.

19: Since Robert Kraft took over as owner in 1994, no other team has won its division more than the Patriots. New England has won 19 division titles in the last 26 seasons. The Steelers have the second-most in that span with 13.

10: In winning their 11th straight division title, the Patriots broke a tie they had with the Atlanta Braves for the most consecutive division titles in the “Big Four” sports leagues.

22: The 2019 AFC East title is the 22nd in Patriots history. New England only won its division five times in its first 40 seasons. Furthermore, the Belichick/Brady era has seen more than triple the number of division titles in half of that time.

Advertisement

1: There has only been one year in which Brady finished the season as the Patriots’ starting quarterback and didn’t win the division title. That year was 2002, and New England still finished tied for first place in the AFC East. It didn’t win the division title, however, because of a tiebreaker with the New York Jets.

13: New England secured its 12th win of the season Saturday, keeping it tied with the San Francisco 49ers for the most 12-win seasons since the merger in 1970 (13). The 49ers have also won 12 games this season.

12: The Patriots’ three divisional foes have employed 12 head coaches (not including interim head coaches) since the division title streak began in 2009. Rex Ryan (Jets and Bills) and Adam Gase (Miami Dolphins and Jets) have coached multiple teams in the division. Going back to 2000, there have been 22 head coaches employed by New England’s division rivals. That includes Jim E. Mora, who was the Indianapolis Colts head coach when they were in the AFC East before moving to the AFC South in 2002.

93: Since Belichick took over as head coach in 2000, the Patriots are 93-30 (.756 winning percentage) against AFC East opponents.

5: The Celtics have the second-longest division title streak among the other Boston sports teams since 2000. They won the Atlantic Division five straight times between 2008-2012. The Patriots also won the AFC East five straight times from 2003-07.

18: While it’s been a good start to the century for Boston sports, the Bruins, Celtics, and Red Sox have combined for “just” 18 division titles since 2000. The Celtics have the most among those three with seven division titles. The Bruins have the longest drought among the three, as they haven’t won their division since 2014. However, they have by far the most competition for a division title. The NHL became a four-division league in 2013 and the Bruins now have seven division rivals.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Tom Brady Bill Belichick
Patriots
Just when the Patriots’ problems seemed to be irreparable, they solved them in remarkable fashion December 22, 2019 | 2:35 PM
Patriots
Here are the Patriots’ 2020 opponents December 22, 2019 | 1:58 PM
Bruins
Zdeno Chara to undergo surgery December 22, 2019 | 1:56 PM
In this Jan. 20, 2019 file photo, Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (11) late in the second half of the NFC championship NFL football game in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Year in Review
Some of 2019's most memorable games decided by blown calls December 22, 2019 | 10:04 AM
The Bruins dropped to 1-4-4 in their last nine games following their 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.
Bruins
3 takeaways: Bruins' overtime woes continue in 4-3 loss to Predators December 22, 2019 | 8:19 AM
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
NFL
49ers eliminate Rams from playoff contention with 34-31 win December 22, 2019 | 2:10 AM
Washington Wizards' Isaiah Thomas talks with fas in the stands during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
NBA
Isaiah Thomas ejected after confrontation with fan in Wizards' loss to 76ers December 22, 2019 | 12:29 AM
Bruins
Bruins lose in OT, their 8th loss in 9 games December 21, 2019 | 11:18 PM
[Expletive]
After a full day of work, Elandon Roberts gives NSFW description of his role December 21, 2019 | 11:15 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 21: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots reacts after defeating the Buffalo Bills 24-17 in the game at Gillette Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Patriots
What really happened with Julian Edelman's head injury? December 21, 2019 | 10:45 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 07: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins looks on during the third period of the game against the Colorado Avalanche at TD Garden on December 07, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Avalanche defeat the Bruins 4-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Bruins
David Pastrnak voted one of NHL's four All-Star captains December 21, 2019 | 10:36 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media with stuffed toy elves on the podium in front of him following an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
Lawrence Guy left Bill Belichick a postgame surprise on the podium December 21, 2019 | 10:28 PM
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after Rex Burkhead #34 scored a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots defeat the Bills 24-17.
Patriots
Tom Brady said he suffered a 'new' elbow injury Saturday December 21, 2019 | 10:20 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 21: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills rushes the ball against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeat the Bills 24-17. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patriots
What Josh Allen had to say after falling short against the Patriots December 21, 2019 | 9:36 PM
Bill Belichick wearing a division champions hat during a Patriots postgame press conference after beating the Bills.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots clinched the AFC East December 21, 2019 | 9:04 PM
Patriots 24, Bills 17
Chad Finn: 24 thoughts on a total team effort by the Patriots December 21, 2019 | 9:03 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, celebrates after defensive back J.C. Jackson, far right, knocked down a pass in the end zone intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley.
commentary
5 takeaways from the Patriots' division-clinching win over Buffalo December 21, 2019 | 8:52 PM
Rex Burkhead #34 of the New England Patriots celebrates rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills.
Patriots
With 24-17 victory over Bills, Patriots clinch 11th straight AFC East crown December 21, 2019 | 8:02 PM
Patriots
Julian Edelman evaluated for head injury, returns to Patriots-Bills December 21, 2019 | 6:58 PM
Jarrett Stidham drops back to pass against the New York Giants in the first half of an Aug. 29 preseason game.
Patriots
Patriots players have noticed improvements from Jarrett Stidham in practice December 21, 2019 | 6:03 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry, left, runs with the ball as quarterback Tom Brady, right, runs ahead to block in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
Lead blocker Tom Brady helped keep a Patriots run play alive December 21, 2019 | 5:56 PM
Patriots
Marcus Cannon was ruled out of Patriots-Bills with an ankle injury December 21, 2019 | 5:43 PM
Rex Burkhead #34 of the New England Patriots celebrates rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills.
Live blog
Patriots clinch AFC East title with 24-17 win over Bills December 21, 2019 | 3:01 PM
Randy Moss had 50 touchdowns in 51 regular-season games with the Patriots.
Patriots
Randy Moss and Bill Belichick reminisced about their time together with the Patriots December 21, 2019 | 1:39 PM
Bruce Brown Jr. Wakefield METCO
NBA
Pistons guard, Boston native Bruce Brown Jr. surprises Wakefield METCO students with shopping spree December 21, 2019 | 10:35 AM
Grant Williams raised the roof after his put-back dunk.
Celtics
Grant Williams had a career night in the Celtics' win over the Pistons December 21, 2019 | 10:34 AM
Dwyane Wade family Thanksgiving photo
NBA
Dwyane Wade: 'I've watched my son, from day one, become into who she now eventually has come into' December 21, 2019 | 9:52 AM
Jaylen Brown reacts after hitting a 3 against the Detroit Pistons.
Celtics
Watch Jaylen Brown score 6 points in just over 6 seconds December 21, 2019 | 9:09 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 20: Tacko Fall #99 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden on December 20, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Tacko Fall looks on during the game against the Detroit Pistons.
Celtics
Brad Stevens gave the people what they wanted: Tacko Fall December 21, 2019 | 7:57 AM
Boston, MA - 10/31/2018 - Red Sox TV analyst Jerry Remy who is battling cancer made an appearance inside Fenway Park with NESN's Tom Caron at the pre parade rally inside the Park. Red Sox World Series victory parade. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 01Parade, LOID: 8.4.3675027897.
CHAD FINN | SPORTS MEDIA
Chad Finn hands out his end-of-year broadcasting awards December 21, 2019 | 5:00 AM