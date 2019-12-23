Morning sports update: NFL reportedly ‘showing frustration’ in Patriots videotaping investigation

The Celtics defeated the Hornets on Sunday, 119-93. Jayson Tatum set a career high with 39 points.

Also on Sunday, Harvard beat Howard 60-55 to move to 8-4 on the season.

Tonight, the Bruins play at home in a major matchup with the Capitals at 7 p.m.

The latest report on the NFL’s investigation of the Patriots: After it was revealed earlier in December that David Mondillo, an employee of Kraft Sports and Entertainment, was caught videotaping the Bengals sideline, the NFL began an investigation into the incident.

At the core of the investigation is whether or not there is any link between what Kraft Sports and Entertainment does (in filming football-related documentaries) and the Patriots’ football operation. If such a connection was established, it would potentially incriminate Bill Belichick and his staff, who have repeatedly denied any link.

Advertisement

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the league has stepped up interviews with Patriots employees, and has reportedly “collected devices from certain individuals” as part of the investigation effort.

However, Florio said that there has been no established connection to this point.

“I’m told that some of the people that were interviewed sensed that maybe there’s some frustration because they’re not finding that link yet between the video crew and football operations,” said Florio.

There’s still a chance that the Patriots could be punished by commissioner Roger Goodell even without the investigation successfully connecting the video crew to the operations side of the team, though Florio believes it will be “minimal.” Goodell has stated previously that New England’s history of videotaping (and being punished for it) would be a “factor” in his decision making.

The league has not indicated how long the investigation will go on for, or when a conclusion on the matter will be reached.

Trivia: Who was the Jets’ quarterback the last time the team won the AFC East?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He replaced another quarterback a month into the season, and beat Peyton Manning in the playoffs that season 41-0.

Advertisement

More from Boston.com:

“The Great Brady Heist” will premiere in February, covering the subject of Tom Brady’s stolen jersey from Super Bowl LI:

"Someone stole my game jersey." FOX Sports Films and its MAGNIFY series present "THE GREAT BRADY HEIST" — the tale of the Tom Brady jersey heist, an untold chapter in the greatest Super Bowl ever. Premieres February 1st on FOX pic.twitter.com/pWXqSCLexz — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) December 22, 2019

Randy Moss’s segment on the NFL 100 All-Time Team show with Bill Belichick:

From first phone calls & Halloween parties to his remarkable knowledge of the game. Some classic @RandyMoss stories from BB as he's named to the #NFL100 All-Time Team. pic.twitter.com/IvfsZ8pUgf — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 23, 2019

Tedy Bruschi isn’t into Philly cheesesteaks:

All love Philly 👊🏼 I’m just more of a lobstah 🦞 roll guy 😂 #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/1CyzAbNsxK — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) December 22, 2019

On this day: In 1972 during a Raiders-Steelers playoff game, Franco Harris caught a deflected last-second pass from Terry Bradshaw and ran for a miraculous touchdown. The play — steeped in controversy — is still known as the “immaculate reception.”

Daily highlight: After being bottled up for most of the season, Giants running back Saquon Barkley had a big day on Sunday with 279 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.

You knew he was going to do it …#GiantsPride | #NYGvsWAS pic.twitter.com/APam4jSTWj — New York Giants (@Giants) December 22, 2019

Trivia answer: Chad Pennington.