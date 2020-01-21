Patriots’ Julian Edelman reportedly undergoes shoulder surgery

The procedure took place last week and is said to require "not a lengthy rehab."

Julian Edelman was on the injury report for much of the season. –Jim Davis/Globe staff
Patriots receiver Julian Edelman recently underwent shoulder surgery, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The procedure took place last week and is said to require “not a lengthy rehab,’’ according to the report. Edelman is expected to be ready for the Patriots offseason program, which begins in late April.

Edelman was on the injury report for the majority of the Patriots’ season but played in all 16 regular-season games. He dealt with a chest injury early in the season before playing through the shoulder injury and a knee injury later in the year.

Edelman typically declined to talk about the injuries during the season but teammates sometimes commented.

“He’s a pretty tough guy,’’ Tom Brady said in December. “He wants to be out there competing and playing, and I think everyone has a lot of respect for him for that. He’s a tough guy. Good to have him out there.’’

Edelman had a career-high 1,117 receiving yards on 153 targets in 2019. He was Brady’s trusted target in a season in which the quaterback and most receivers, many of whom were new to the Patriots, struggled to get on the same page. Edelman was the Patriots’ Ed Block Courage Award winner for 2019, a prize often given to players who have played through or come back from significant injuries.

