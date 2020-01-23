‘When’s it going to end?’: Derek Carr is tired of the Tom Brady-Raiders rumors

Derek Carr has had it with the latest speculation surrounding his job status.

After the Patriots quarterback was spotted chatting with Raiders owner Mark Davis at the UFC 246 match featuring Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in Las Vegas on Saturday, some wondered if the Raiders were an option ahead of Brady’s free-agency decision. The following day, Brady told Westwood One that he was staying “open-minded” about the free-agency process that begins in March.

Carr, who has two years left on his Raiders contract, wasn’t pleased that others were connecting another quarterback to his current team.

“There was a lot of quarterbacks at that fight,” the Raiders quarterback told ESPN. “And there was a lot of football players at that fight that are free agents. And it’s like, every time, with my job, it’s always a story. No matter what. And knowing some people that were around, I even know what the conversation was and it’s like, ‘C’mon, man, when’s it going to end?'”

Advertisement

Carr said he finds the rumors comical.

“Especially when people are seen with certain people. It’s like, ‘Oh, gosh. Well, I was at dinner with [Davis] last night. Does that count for anything?’ Golly. It’s just funny. But I’m used to it now.”

Despite Carr reaching a career-high in passing yards (4,054) and completion percentage (70.4%) in 2019, CBS cites team sources claiming that the Raiders are looking to replace the quarterback. Carr, on the other hand, fully expects to remain the starting quarterback.

“I’ll say it this way: I look forward to taking the first snap in that stadium, and I look forward to taking every snap from here on out — until I’m done.”