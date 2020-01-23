‘When’s it going to end?’: Derek Carr is tired of the Tom Brady-Raiders rumors

The Raiders quarterback responded to the rumors following Brady's appearance at the UFC fight on Saturday.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr responded to the rumors surrounding Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's free agency in connection to the Raiders.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr responded to the rumors surrounding Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's free agency in connection to the Raiders. –Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
6:09 PM

Derek Carr has had it with the latest speculation surrounding his job status.

After the Patriots quarterback was spotted chatting with Raiders owner Mark Davis at the UFC 246 match featuring Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in Las Vegas on Saturday, some wondered if the Raiders were an option ahead of Brady’s free-agency decision. The following day, Brady told Westwood One that he was staying “open-minded” about the free-agency process that begins in March.

Carr, who has two years left on his Raiders contract, wasn’t pleased that others were connecting another quarterback to his current team.

“There was a lot of quarterbacks at that fight,” the Raiders quarterback told ESPN. “And there was a lot of football players at that fight that are free agents. And it’s like, every time, with my job, it’s always a story. No matter what. And knowing some people that were around, I even know what the conversation was and it’s like, ‘C’mon, man, when’s it going to end?'”

Advertisement

Carr said he finds the rumors comical.

“Especially when people are seen with certain people. It’s like, ‘Oh, gosh. Well, I was at dinner with [Davis] last night. Does that count for anything?’ Golly. It’s just funny. But I’m used to it now.”

Despite Carr reaching a career-high in passing yards (4,054) and completion percentage (70.4%) in 2019,  CBS cites team sources claiming that the Raiders are looking to replace the quarterback. Carr, on the other hand, fully expects to remain the starting quarterback.

“I’ll say it this way: I look forward to taking the first snap in that stadium, and I look forward to taking every snap from here on out — until I’m done.”

 

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Foxborough, MA - 7/24/19 New England Patriots player Devin McCourty (cq) speaks at a Gillette Stadium press conference. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: Patriots
Football
'Let's all let this go': Devin McCourty wants to stop talking about Aaron Hernandez January 23, 2020 | 2:13 PM
Drew Bledsoe and Tom Brady during the 2001 season.
Patriots
Drew Bledsoe admitted he thought Tom Brady was 'never going to be a starter' January 23, 2020 | 9:51 AM
epa05762175 New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (2-L) speaks with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (L) as New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (C), New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower (2-R), and New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater (R) look on during the Super Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 30 January 2017. The Super Bowl will be played at NRG Stadium on 05 February between the NFC Champions Atlanta Falcons and the AFC Champions New England Patriots. EPA/LARRY W. SMITH
Patriots
Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty intend to play in 2020 January 23, 2020 | 9:07 AM
Tom Brady after the loss to the Titans.
Commentary
Opinion: Without the Patriots, the Super Bowl might finally be fun again January 23, 2020 | 8:14 AM
Maya Moore and the US women's basketball team celebrated after beating Turkey, 89-58, in their second game of the Olympics. The US faces the Czech Republic on Friday in its third game.
Basketball
Olympian, WNBA star Maya Moore will continue her WNBA hiatus January 23, 2020 | 8:05 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady during Patriots training camp in 2016.
Patriots
A tangled legacy: What the Patriots got in the Jimmy Garoppolo trade January 23, 2020 | 7:55 AM
Jae Crowder is turning in a strong season for the Memphis Grizzlies.
NBA
Jae Crowder on Brad Stevens, Isaiah Thomas, and his time with the Celtics January 23, 2020 | 7:01 AM
Daniel Theis rejected a shot from former Celtic Jae Crowder in the second quarter.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum injured as Celtics down Grizzlies 119-95 January 22, 2020 | 10:27 PM
Antonio Brown.
Antonio Brown
Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown January 22, 2020 | 10:06 PM
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
NFL
Giants' Eli Manning retires after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowls January 22, 2020 | 7:50 PM
Luis Tiant in 1974.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Who is the best former Red Sox player not in the Hall of Fame? January 22, 2020 | 6:41 PM
Patriots
Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams reportedly arrested for drug possession January 22, 2020 | 5:46 PM
Derek Jeter
Chad Finn: It’s no crime that Derek Jeter wasn’t a unanimous Hall of Fame choice January 22, 2020 | 5:08 PM
FILE - This is a 2019 photo showing Luis Rojas of the New York Mets baseball team. The New York Mets are finalizing a multiyear agreement with quality control coach Luis Rojas to make him the team’s new manager, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Rojas would replace Carlos Beltrán, who left the team last week before managing a single game as part of the fallout from the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
MLB
Mets tab Luis Rojas to replace Carlos Beltrán as manager January 22, 2020 | 1:23 PM
Rob Manfred spoke about
MLB
Rob Manfred isn't inclined to strip World Series championships from Astros, Red Sox January 22, 2020 | 12:57 PM
Boston Celtics' Delonte West (13) drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Dan Gadzuric (50), of the Netherlands, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Friday, April 13, 2007. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Library Tag 05222007
Delonte West
Delonte West video elicits support for former NBA player January 22, 2020 | 12:32 PM
Oddsmakers are predicting Tom Brady to be back with the Patriots in 2020.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady tracker: The latest news on the Patriots quarterback January 22, 2020 | 12:25 PM
Red Sox
Why MLB players aren’t being punished in the Astros, Red Sox sign-stealing investigation January 22, 2020 | 12:22 PM
Bruins
Bruins assign three to Providence as they begin nine-day break January 22, 2020 | 12:19 PM
Roxbury-native Shy Odom was spectacular at the Hoophall Classic at Springfield College.
Hoophall Classic
Shy Odom's journey from Roxbury to prep powerhouse Sierra Canyon January 22, 2020 | 12:18 PM
Curt Schilling leaves the mound during Game 2 of the 2007 World Series.
Red Sox
Curt Schilling on what he's 'not happy about' with the Hall of Fame voting process January 22, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Patrice Bergeron congratulates Jaroslav Halak after the Bruins' 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.
Hockey
Bruins are among the NHL teams prioritizing the backup goaltender position January 22, 2020 | 8:00 AM
NBA
Magic Johnson at David Stern's memorial: 'I'm going to miss my angel' January 22, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Patrice Bergeron congratulates Jaroslav Halak after the Bruins' 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.
Bruins
4 takeaways from the Bruins' comeback win over the Vegas Golden Knights January 22, 2020 | 7:42 AM
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle wears a shirt showing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as he speaks at a news conference after the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers won 37-20 to advance to Super Bowl 54 against the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
NFL
The story behind George Kittle's shirtless Jimmy Garoppolo T-shirt January 22, 2020 | 7:31 AM
MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: NFL wide reciever Antonio Brown looks on courtside during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Arena on October 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown involved in police investigation after incident at his Florida home January 22, 2020 | 7:23 AM
Media
Spotify is reportedly in talks to buy Bill Simmons's The Ringer. Employees have raised concerns January 21, 2020 | 11:00 PM
David Krejci scored during the third period.
Bruins
Krejci has goal, assist for Bruins in 3-2 win over Vegas January 21, 2020 | 9:59 PM
Walter McCarty coaches his Evansville team.
Walter McCarty
Evansville coach Walter McCarty fired amid misconduct allegations January 21, 2020 | 8:39 PM
Chad Finn
Chad Finn: Pondering Dustin Pedroia’s Hall chances, and eight other thoughts... January 21, 2020 | 8:24 PM