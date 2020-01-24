Peyton Manning’s favorite Super Bowl memory is watching Eli beat the undefeated Patriots

"I think people don't really believe me or are surprised."

Eli Manning got the better part of Tom Brady in the Super Bowl twice. The first time was Peyton's favorite Super Bowl moment.
Eli Manning got the better part of Tom Brady in the Super Bowl twice. The first time was Peyton's favorite Super Bowl moment. – (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
January 24, 2020

Peyton Manning had an illustrious NFL career, winning two Super Bowls and appearing in four during his 18-year NFL career.

However, those accomplishments aren’t Manning’s favorite Super Bowl moments.

With Eli Manning announcing his retirement from the NFL on Friday, Peyton reflected on his little brother’s career in an article on DenverBroncos.com.

One of the things the elder Manning revealed is that his favorite Super Bowl memory is watching Eli take down the 18-0 Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.

“I think people don’t really believe me or are surprised [when I say] my greatest Super Bowl memory is watching my little brother take the New York Giants down the field in a two-minute drill and beat the undefeated Patriots and all that came with that,” Manning told Aric DiLalla of DenverBroncos.com. 

Advertisement

In that game, the Giants trailed the Patriots, 14-10, with 2:39 remaining when New York got the ball back with one last shot to win the game.

Eli Manning led the Giants to an 83-yard touchdown drive (with huge help from David Tyree on his 32-yard helmet catch) to give them a 17-14 lead with just 35 seconds left.

For Peyton, the moment wasn’t so special because Eli defeated his chief rival, but because Eli was his little brother.

“Maybe I wasn’t as happy as the ’72 Dolphins, who I promise you were celebrating and they’re on record saying that, but I was pretty close,” Manning said. “It was just pride and he’s five years younger than me and you kind of reflect on the times growing up.

“It was just [Eli] and I…He was a quiet, calm and cool kid. So you sort of have those memories when you watch something like that happen in front of you. There in Arizona, it was kind of surreal.”

Eli threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns in that game, earning him Super Bowl MVP honors.

And for Peyton, that means a lot, because that can’t be taken away.

“There’s a famous Bill Parcells quote after he tells their team: ‘Don’t let anybody ever tell you that you couldn’t do it, because you did it,'” Manning said. “He did it, and he did it the right way for a long time.”

TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
Could Alex Cora return to broadcasting, taking the Alex Rodriguez path to redemption? January 24, 2020 | 4:51 PM
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning holds his son Charles after announcing his retirement on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Is Eli Manning a Hall of Famer? January 24, 2020 | 2:14 PM
Tom Brady Eli Manning
Football
Tom Brady congratulated Eli Manning on retirement, but not on his Super Bowls January 24, 2020 | 12:32 PM
Boston Celtics' Delonte West (13) drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Dan Gadzuric (50), of the Netherlands, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Friday, April 13, 2007. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Library Tag 05222007
Delonte West
"I just hope he can fix his life": Danny Ainge says Delonte West worked for the Celtics after playing January 24, 2020 | 12:01 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox invite 13 non-roster players to spring training January 24, 2020 | 11:00 AM
David Pastrnak will participate in the NHL's new Shooting Stars event at the All-Star Skills competition.
NHL All-Star Game
David Pastrnak will participate in the new Shooting Stars challenge tonight January 24, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
3 reasons why the Celtics shouldn't trade Gordon Hayward January 24, 2020 | 10:02 AM
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski during the Patriots' divisional round playoff win over the Chargers in 2019.
Patriots
Adam Schefter thinks Rob Gronkowski taught the Patriots a lesson regarding Tom Brady's future January 24, 2020 | 9:33 AM
Tennis
Caroline Wozniacki's career ends with a loss in Australia January 24, 2020 | 8:25 AM
Lebron James
NBA
Analysis: Too many players are making a mockery of NBA All-Star voting January 24, 2020 | 8:15 AM
Football
NFL says the number of concussions increased slightly this season January 24, 2020 | 8:00 AM
Super Bowl
Jimmy Garoppolo says he’ll be taking Tom Brady’s mindset to prepare for the Super Bowl January 24, 2020 | 7:00 AM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox, Padres reportedly talk potential trade for Mookie Betts January 23, 2020 | 11:18 PM
NFL free agent Antonio Brown appears at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., via video link Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Brown was granted bail on Friday after spending the night in a Florida jail. The wide receiver will have to pay a bond of $110,000, surrender his passport, wear a monitor, get mental health evaluation and pass random drug tests. He also can't have guns. Brown is accused of attacking the driver of a moving truck that carried some of his possessions from California. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)
NFL
Antonio Brown turns himself in to police January 23, 2020 | 11:07 PM
Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker (8) controls the ball as Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
Celtics
Kemba Walker named All-Star starter January 23, 2020 | 10:44 PM
Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom addresses the departure of Alex Cora during a press conference at Fenway Park on January 15.
Red Sox
Chaim Bloom gives an update on the Red Sox' search for a new manager January 23, 2020 | 9:21 PM
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr responded to the rumors surrounding Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's free agency in connection to the Raiders.
Tom Brady free agency rumors
Derek Carr is tired of the Tom Brady-Raiders rumors January 23, 2020 | 6:09 PM
Foxborough, MA - 7/24/19 New England Patriots player Devin McCourty (cq) speaks at a Gillette Stadium press conference. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: Patriots
Football
'Let's all let this go': Devin McCourty wants to stop talking about Aaron Hernandez January 23, 2020 | 2:13 PM
Drew Bledsoe and Tom Brady during the 2001 season.
Patriots
Drew Bledsoe admitted he thought Tom Brady was 'never going to be a starter' January 23, 2020 | 9:51 AM
epa05762175 New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (2-L) speaks with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (L) as New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (C), New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower (2-R), and New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater (R) look on during the Super Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 30 January 2017. The Super Bowl will be played at NRG Stadium on 05 February between the NFC Champions Atlanta Falcons and the AFC Champions New England Patriots. EPA/LARRY W. SMITH
Patriots
Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty intend to play in 2020 January 23, 2020 | 9:07 AM
Tom Brady after the loss to the Titans.
Commentary
Opinion: Without the Patriots, the Super Bowl might finally be fun again January 23, 2020 | 8:14 AM
Maya Moore and the US women's basketball team celebrated after beating Turkey, 89-58, in their second game of the Olympics. The US faces the Czech Republic on Friday in its third game.
Basketball
Olympian, WNBA star Maya Moore will continue her WNBA hiatus January 23, 2020 | 8:05 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady during Patriots training camp in 2016.
Patriots
A tangled legacy: What the Patriots got in the Jimmy Garoppolo trade January 23, 2020 | 7:55 AM
Jae Crowder is turning in a strong season for the Memphis Grizzlies.
NBA
Jae Crowder on Brad Stevens, Isaiah Thomas, and his time with the Celtics January 23, 2020 | 7:01 AM
Daniel Theis rejected a shot from former Celtic Jae Crowder in the second quarter.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum injured as Celtics down Grizzlies 119-95 January 22, 2020 | 10:27 PM
Antonio Brown.
Antonio Brown
Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown January 22, 2020 | 10:06 PM
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
NFL
Giants' Eli Manning retires after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowls January 22, 2020 | 7:50 PM
Luis Tiant in 1974.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Who is the best former Red Sox player not in the Hall of Fame? January 22, 2020 | 6:41 PM
Patriots
Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams reportedly arrested for drug possession January 22, 2020 | 5:46 PM
Derek Jeter
Chad Finn: It’s no crime that Derek Jeter wasn’t a unanimous Hall of Fame choice January 22, 2020 | 5:08 PM