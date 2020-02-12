Patriots, Nick Caserio agree to contract extension

The Patriots agreed to a multiyear contract extension Wednesday afternoon with director of player personnel Nick Caserio, a league source confirmed to the Globe. Exact terms of the contract are not known.

Retaining Caserio brings important continuity to the Patriots, who have suffered several coaching and personnel losses the last few years, including Matt Patricia, Brian Flores, and several assistant coaches, plus current NFL GMs Bob Quinn and Jon Robinson, and several scouts on the personnel side.

But the Patriots have been able to keep the main pieces in place — coach Bill Belichick, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and now Caserio, who is de facto general manager.