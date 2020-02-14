Dont’a Hightower announces he’s expecting his first child

Dont’a Hightower made a major announcement on Friday (don’t worry Patriots fans, he’s not leaving New England).

The Patriots linebacker is expecting his first child.

Hightower made the announcement in an Instagram post on Friday.

“July 2020 #babyboom,” Hightower wrote with a picture attached of him embracing his girlfriend, Morgan Hart.

Hightower received congratulations from many of his Patriots teammates, including Tom Brady.

“Yeah!!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!!,” Brady commented with a heart emoji.

Cornerback Jason McCourty, who is obviously the twin brother of Devin McCourty, left a joking message for Hightower.

“congrats bro that’d be dope if you had little boom twins lol,” McCourty quipped.

With the baby’s due date being in July, the Patriots shouldn’t have to worry about their star linebacker missing any time during the season.