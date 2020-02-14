Marquis Flowers was snubbed by his son on Valentine’s Day

Marquis Flowers had his heart broken on Valentine’s Day – by his 7-year-old son.

The former Patriots linebacker shared videos to his Instagram story of the box his son, Braylen, decorated for Valentine’s Day. Flowers said Braylen wanted to give the box the theme of his favorite football team, so he decorated the box in blue with a big Patriots logo, football stickers, and photos of his favorite players, including Stephon Gilmore and Dion Lewis.

Braylen made one glaring omission – his father.

My own Damn son made a Patriots box for Valentine’s Day and he put his favorite players on the box! HOW THE HELL DO I NOT GET ON THE BOX! IM HIS DAD ?????? this boy got stephon Gilmore and Dion Lewis on there! IT BE YOUR OWN DAMN SON ? — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) February 14, 2020

“The only thing I’m not understanding is, he tell his mom he want to put his favorite players on there,” Flowers said on Instagram, moving the box around for the camera. “And I’m just looking for where the hell is his daddy at?

“It be your own peoples, man.”

For those who wanted to see the box, I posted it on my Instagram story last night @Marqusflowers59 pic.twitter.com/35pcvczYCw — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) February 14, 2020

Flowers updated his story Friday with a video of Braylen wearing a blue and red jacket with Flowers’ number 59.

“I guess I get the jacket,” Flowers said as his son laughed. “You good now in my book.”