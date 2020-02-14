Marquis Flowers was snubbed by his son on Valentine’s Day

Seven-year-old Braylen decorated a Patriots-themed box for Valentines, but left his father off of it.

Marquis Flowers shared video of the Patriots-themed box his son decorated for Valentine's Day. –Marquis Flowers/Instagram
By
February 14, 2020

Marquis Flowers had his heart broken on Valentine’s Day – by his 7-year-old son.

The former Patriots linebacker shared videos to his Instagram story of the box his son, Braylen, decorated for Valentine’s Day. Flowers said Braylen wanted to give the box the theme of his favorite football team, so he decorated the box in blue with a big Patriots logo, football stickers, and photos of his favorite players, including Stephon Gilmore and Dion Lewis.

Braylen made one glaring omission – his father.

“The only thing I’m not understanding is, he tell his mom he want to put his favorite players on there,” Flowers said on Instagram, moving the box around for the camera. “And I’m just looking for where the hell is his daddy at?

“It be your own peoples, man.”

Flowers updated his story Friday with a video of Braylen wearing a blue and red jacket with Flowers’ number 59.

“I guess I get the jacket,” Flowers said as his son laughed. “You good now in my book.”

