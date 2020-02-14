Tom Brady and Julian Edelman shared loving Valentine’s Day messages

Tom Brady might not be receiving the love of a new contract yet, but he is feeling the love from his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

New England’s most famous couple exchanged sweet Valentine’s Day posts on Friday.

“My forever Valentine,” Brady wrote in an Instagram post with a picture of himself and his wife.

Bundchen also kept her message short and sweet.

“My forever Valentine. Te amo! Wishing you all a happy Valentine’s Day,” Bundchen wrote in an Instagram post.

Brady and Bundchen have been married for 10 years and will celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary later this month.

Brady wasn’t the only Patriot to dedicate an Instagram post to a loved one this Valentine’s Day.

Julian Edelman’s Instagram post was for his daughter, Lily.

“My valentine,” Edelman wrote with heart and flower emojis plus a picture of him at Patriots practice with his daughter.