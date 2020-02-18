Long-term NFL planning is often overrated. Why that benefits Bill Belichick and the Patriots

The Patriots' power structure gives them a leg up on the rest of the league.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick faces one of the most important off-seasons of his Patriots tenure.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick faces one of the most important offseasons of his Patriots tenure. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
Dave D'Onofrio
February 18, 2020
Five years ago, as New England waited for the next wallop in what would by mid-February become the city of Boston’s snowiest season on record, this humble reporter was lucky enough to be walking the temperate streets of Phoenix, Ariz. 
 
I was there for Super Bowl XLIX. (That’s the one when Malcolm Butler became immortal, in case you’ve got your Roman numerals mixed up.) I was there on behalf of the Union Leader, and as the delegate for New Hampshire’s state-wide newspaper I was really fortunate one afternoon to come upon an event featuring Eagles coach Chip Kelly, the Granite State native and former UNH offensive coordinator.
 
He was a big deal back home. He was a big deal in the NFL at the time, too, actually — which is why this memory from 2015 relates to the process of team building the Patriots are about to undertake in 2020.
 
It’s only been five years, but think about all that’s happened since:
 
*At the time, Kelly was coming off back-to-back 10-6 seasons as coach of the Eagles. He’d been a hot coaching hire after college success at Oregon, and was in such good standing with the Eagles’ organization that a few weeks earlier he’d added head of football operations to his title.
 
*A year later, though, some of the shine had come off. He was fired by Philadelphia before the end of the 2015 season.
 
*The next year he took over as the head coach in San Francisco. His quarterback was Colin Kaepernick, who was in the midst of his national anthem protest, but by season’s end both were out of a job.
 
*Kaepernick, of course, has become a cultural icon (or iconoclast, depending upon your perspective).
 
*Kelly worked in TV for the 2017 season, then got back into coaching at UCLA. He’s already spent two years there, with a 7-17 record suggesting he’s a long way removed from the coveted coaching commodity who was headlining Tostitos’ exhibition — “chip,” get it? — in Phoenix that afternoon.
 
*Meanwhile, the 49ers replaced him with Kyle Shanahan. His team lost its first nine games, then traded for Jimmy Garropolo. Then it suffered through another poor season after Garropolo tore his ACL. But this past season they put it together and won the NFC.
 
*And as for the Patriots, before Butler made an eternal fool of Pete Carroll, they hadn’t won a Super Bowl in a decade. They’ve won three since. 
 
*They’ve even lost one in that span — to the Eagles team that cut ties with Kelly, in fact.
 
*And in that defeat Butler’s Super Bowl role changed from opportunistic hero to the guy whose opportunity never came. He left Foxborough soon after, and has already been gone for two full seasons.
 
If any of that seems more like history than the happenings of the last half-decade … that’s the point. It’s only been five years, yet look at how much has changed in the careers of guys like Kelly, Kaepernick, and Butler. Look at how much the history of the franchises have been altered in Philadelphia, San Francisco, and New England. Look at how different the landscape of the league is now, compared to early in 2015.
 
Look at it and you may see that the notion of “building toward something” is overrated in the NFL — and that even if the Patriots prioritize the present in putting together they’re 2020 team it won’t necessarily cost them a chance to remain competitive in the years to come. 
 
Unless you’re the Brady-Belichick Pats, success is typically fleeting in the NFL. But so is failure, too, for most teams. Take as proof that in the past five years, all but three teams have made the playoffs at least once. Or that, in the same period, 21 of the 32 teams have celebrated a division title. Or that since January 2015 there have been 17 clubs — more than half the league — that have appeared in either the AFC or NFC championship game.
 
The biggest question hovering over the Pats’ offseason plans relates to whether or not they will re-sign Tom Brady. But it’s worth noting that seven of the 12 teams to make the playoffs in 2019 had a different starting quarterback on opening day of the 2017 season, including three of the four clubs that played for their conference championships. Four of the seven ultimately found their quarterback with a first-round draft pick. Two traded for veterans. And the last threw guaranteed money at a free agent. 
 
That says there are multiple means of making an impactful — and immediate — upgrade at that spot. And that it may not require the grooming or development it did in the past.
 
Players come and go, with rosters typically reshuffling a couple dozen jobs every year, even in years that follow Super Bowl championships. A talent core is important, of course, but those also ever-evolving as injuries and age create attrition, so when it comes to creating continual success and building a consistent contender the key isn’t the assets in uniform. It’s having a quality coach with an enduring system.
 
That’s why some teams are regularly in the mix and why their lulls don’t tend to last too long. Bill Belichick is the king, but it’s why the teams led by Andy Reid, Pete Carroll, John Harbaugh, Mike Tomlin, and Sean Payton all posted winning percentages of .600 or better over the last decade, and why they’re perennially in the conversation. Conversely, it’s also why teams that appear on paper to be teeming with talent fall short of expectations or turn into flashes in the pan. 
 
So when free agency opens across the NFL a month from Tuesday, the Patriots should be in a power position because of their power structure. Belichick and Nick Caserio will be leading the decision-making process, with the support of the Kraft family’s ownership. There may need to be some rearranging done to the roster, particularly depending upon what Brady and their other incumbent free agents decide to do. But there’s no need to fully reset or reload with a longer term in mind — because there really is no such thing as “long-term” in NFL life.
 
For further evidence of that, consider that it wasn’t until about a week after Kelly was touting Tostitos, and three days after Butler’s interception, that 18-year-old Lamar Jackson committed to attend the University of Louisville. He enrolled in the school that fall, played three seasons for the Cardinals, won a Heisman Trophy, saw 31 teams pass over him in the draft, played two seasons for the Ravens, and was this month named the unanimous choice for NFL MVP. 
 
The Ravens couldn’t have planned for that. Not when he was in high school. Not even when they drafted him with the No. 32 pick in 2018. Instead, Baltimore kept trying to build competitive teams, trusted what it had established, and put it together. There was one losing season in there, but generally they’ve had it both ways. Rather than by into the overrated idea of rebuilding with a bigger-picture focus, they’ve contended while they were constructing. 
 
And the Patriots can, too.
 
Advertisement
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
David Ortiz, John Henry
Red Sox
Whether at John Henry or David Ortiz, a reminder to angry Red Sox fans: Winning's always the cure. February 22, 2020 | 11:46 AM
Daniel Theis had career highs in points and rebounds in the Celtics' win over the Timberwolves.
Celtics
Daniel Theis, Celtics teammates react to his career night February 22, 2020 | 11:41 AM
Rafael Devers made his first appearance in camp Friday.
Red Sox
David Ortiz on Rafael Devers: 'I'm telling you this guy is on another level' February 22, 2020 | 10:34 AM
Charlie Coyle netted his 15th goal of the season in Friday's win over the Flames.
Bruins
How the Bruins overcame a wild start to defeat the Flames February 22, 2020 | 7:35 AM
Patrice Bergeron celebrates with teammates after scoring one of his two goals against the Flames.
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron scores twice as Bruins beat Flames 4-3 February 22, 2020 | 1:22 AM
Gordon Hayward led all scorers in the Celtics' win over the Timberwolves on Friday.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward, Celtics hold off Timberwolves 127-117 February 21, 2020 | 10:48 PM
The United States' team celebrates with the trophy after winning the Women's World Cup.
Soccer
U.S. women's soccer team sets price for ending lawsuit: $67 Million February 21, 2020 | 8:33 PM
Fort Myers, FL: 02-20-20: Northeastern's Jeff Costello slides in safely with a double, as Red Sox 2B Marco Hernandez is late with the tag attempt. The Red Sox hosted Northeastern University in an exhibition baseball game at Jet Blue Park. (Jim Davis Globe Staff).
Red Sox
Red Sox beat Northeastern, 3-0, in exhibition play to open the season February 21, 2020 | 7:04 PM
Ondrej Kase gives the Bruins' much-need versatility on the wing.
Bruins
What the Ondrej Kase trade means for the Bruins February 21, 2020 | 6:05 PM
David Ortiz spent some time with the Red Sox at Spring Training this week.
Red Sox
What we learned from Red Sox spring training this week February 21, 2020 | 4:40 PM
Jimmy Tully is running the Boston Marathon for his mother, a breast cancer survivor, and for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Marathon
Jimmy Tully is running for his mother, a breast cancer survivor February 21, 2020 | 4:30 PM
Bruce Cassidy and Don Sweeney shared their thoughts on the Bruins' trade for Ondrej Kase on Friday.
Bruins
What Don Sweeney and Bruce Cassidy said about the Bruins' trade for Ondrej Kase February 21, 2020 | 4:29 PM
Kemba Walker played about 32 minutes in Sunday’s All-Star Game.
Celtics
Kemba Walker had to have knee drained, injection after All-Star Game February 21, 2020 | 4:10 PM
John Mara, owner of the New York Giants, arrives for a meeting with NFL owners to discuss a proposed labor agreement.
NFL
Player representatives will vote after union committee rejects NFL labor deal February 21, 2020 | 2:22 PM
Bruins
Bruins trade David Backes, Axel Andersson to Ducks for Ondrej Kase February 21, 2020 | 1:23 PM
NFL
With NFL labor strife possible, will Patriots owner Robert Kraft have to save football again? February 21, 2020 | 1:04 PM
Caroline Tocci (right) poses with cousin Vanessa Marcotte in running gear. Marcotte was killed in 2016, and Tocci is running the Boston Marathon in her honor.
Marathon
Caroline Tocci is running the Boston Marathon in honor of her late cousin February 21, 2020 | 12:00 PM
Boston-02/13/20 Celtics vs Clippers- Celtics Jayson Tatum reacts after sinking a basket in the second overtime to put the Celtics ahead 134-130 with 2:01 left on the clock. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Celtics
4 questions the Celtics will answer after the All-Star break February 21, 2020 | 11:07 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox set to open exhibition season against Northeastern February 21, 2020 | 11:02 AM
Jonathan Lucroy practices at Red Sox spring training as Jason Varitek looks on in the background.
Red Sox
Jonathan Lucroy recalled his first-hand experience dealing with Astros' sign-stealing February 21, 2020 | 9:54 AM
Tom Brady's free agency rumors are heating up.
Tom Brady
5 things to know about Tom Brady's free agency, according to NFL experts February 21, 2020 | 9:04 AM
NHL
NHL teams get jump on deadline with flurry of early trades February 21, 2020 | 7:48 AM
MLB
Yankees' Luis Severino will miss spring training again February 21, 2020 | 7:35 AM
NHL
Vegas stops Tampa Bay's 11-game streak with 5-3 win February 21, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Soccer
American women seek more than $66 million in damages from U.S. Soccer February 21, 2020 | 7:16 AM
NFL
NFL owners approve negotiated terms for new labor agreement February 21, 2020 | 7:10 AM
Tracy and Michael Freeman are running the Boston Marathon to raise funds and awareness for Rett Syndrome, a rare condition that their son Aidan suffers from.
Marathon
Tracy and Michael Freeman are running for their son who has Rett Syndrome February 21, 2020 | 12:01 AM
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts after he was injured during the second half of a Feb. 1 game against the Wizards in Washington.
Kyrie Irving
Nets' Kyrie Irving to have season-ending shoulder surgery February 20, 2020 | 7:01 PM
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez looks on before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Media
ESPN announces Alex Rodriguez, Matt Vasgersian as Sunday Night team February 20, 2020 | 5:44 PM
Media
Lesley Visser wins Lifetime Achievement Award from Sports Emmys February 20, 2020 | 5:11 PM