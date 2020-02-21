With NFL labor strife possible, will Patriots owner Robert Kraft have to save football again?

Shots have already started to fly between the NFL players and owners over the proposed collective bargaining agreement.

Robert Kraft and Jeff Saturday embrace during a July 2011 news conference in which the NFL players and owners came together to avoid a work stoppage. –Rob Carr/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Christopher Price
February 21, 2020 | 1:04 PM

The veiled (and not-so-veiled) shots have already started to fly between the NFL players and owners over the proposed collective bargaining agreement. And while there’s a long time between now and any sort of hardcore deadline, the maneuvering that’s taken place this week regarding an expanded regular season, a change to the postseason picture, a fight over financials (and other proposals) could be interpreted as the opening stages of a protracted labor battle.

You might remember the last time we were here: 2011, when owners and players approached zero hour, during the lockout. As spring gave way to summer, it looked an awful lot like there was going to be some sort of work stoppage. But at the last minute, Robert Kraft ended up bringing both sides together. There was the teary embrace with Jeff Saturday, and the proclamation Kraft was the man who saved football, ending the 136-day lockout and allowing training camp to start relatively quickly that summer. The fact that it all played out against the backdrop of his wife’s sickness — with his hug of Saturday coming five days after her death — made it all the more dramatic.

Advertisement

“Without him, this deal does not get done,’’ Saturday said of Kraft when everything was completed.

So nine years later, with player/owner relationships starting to simmer regarding the new CBA, could we be in for a replay?

And would both sides be inclined to turn to Kraft again? There’s no denying the Patriots owner was instrumental in setting the stage for the 2011 agreement, and despite any baggage he may have accumulated along the way, he’s still on the short list of owners who might be able to appeal to the better nature of both sides and get a deal done. Basically, if things stall, an owner of Kraft’s stature might be the sort of guy who can get things unstuck.

That being said, 2011 was a lifetime ago. (Tom Brady wasn’t even the oldest guy on the Patriots’ roster.) And while Kraft still wields enormous influence, the league dynamics may have changed to a point where others might be capable of stepping into the void. The truth is that with Kraft facing one of the more eventful offseasons of his stewardship, would he even be willing to wade into league business in the same sort of fashion he did in 2011?

Advertisement

Think of the looming questions the Patriots will face over the next few months: What does the future hold for Brady? Can they retain some of their other foundational free agents like Devin McCourty and Joe Thuney? And how can they make the moves necessary to regain their spot in football’s Final Four, let alone win another Super Bowl? All legit questions that Kraft and his franchise have to deal with over the next few months.

Ultimately, there’s a lot of time between now and any sort of zero hour. But with players and owners already starting to maneuver for PR wins in the court of public opinion, it’s going to be interesting to see what sort of role the New England owner might play this time around.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Kemba Walker played about 32 minutes in Sunday’s All-Star Game.
Celtics
Kemba Walker had to have knee drained, injection after All-Star Game February 21, 2020 | 4:10 PM
John Mara, owner of the New York Giants, arrives for a meeting with NFL owners to discuss a proposed labor agreement.
NFL
Player representatives will vote after union committee rejects NFL labor deal February 21, 2020 | 2:22 PM
Bruins
Bruins trade David Backes, Axel Andersson to Ducks for Ondrej Kase February 21, 2020 | 1:23 PM
Caroline Tocci (right) poses with cousin Vanessa Marcotte in running gear. Marcotte was killed in 2016, and Tocci is running the Boston Marathon in her honor.
Marathon
Caroline Tocci is running the Boston Marathon in honor of her late cousin February 21, 2020 | 12:00 PM
Boston-02/13/20 Celtics vs Clippers- Celtics Jayson Tatum reacts after sinking a basket in the second overtime to put the Celtics ahead 134-130 with 2:01 left on the clock. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Celtics
4 questions the Celtics will answer after the All-Star break February 21, 2020 | 11:07 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox set to open exhibition season against Northeastern February 21, 2020 | 11:02 AM
Jonathan Lucroy practices at Red Sox spring training as Jason Varitek looks on in the background.
Red Sox
Jonathan Lucroy recalled his first-hand experience dealing with Astros' sign-stealing February 21, 2020 | 9:54 AM
Tom Brady's free agency rumors are heating up.
Tom Brady
5 things to know about Tom Brady's free agency, according to NFL experts February 21, 2020 | 9:04 AM
NHL
NHL teams get jump on deadline with flurry of early trades February 21, 2020 | 7:48 AM
MLB
Yankees' Luis Severino will miss spring training again February 21, 2020 | 7:35 AM
NHL
Vegas stops Tampa Bay's 11-game streak with 5-3 win February 21, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Soccer
American women seek more than $66 million in damages from U.S. Soccer February 21, 2020 | 7:16 AM
NFL
NFL owners approve negotiated terms for new labor agreement February 21, 2020 | 7:10 AM
Tracy and Michael Freeman are running the Boston Marathon to raise funds and awareness for Rett Syndrome, a rare condition that their son Aidan suffers from.
Marathon
Tracy and Michael Freeman are running for their son who has Rett Syndrome February 21, 2020 | 12:01 AM
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts after he was injured during the second half of a Feb. 1 game against the Wizards in Washington.
Kyrie Irving
Nets' Kyrie Irving to have season-ending shoulder surgery February 20, 2020 | 7:01 PM
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez looks on before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Media
ESPN announces Alex Rodriguez, Matt Vasgersian as Sunday Night team February 20, 2020 | 5:44 PM
Media
Lesley Visser wins Lifetime Achievement Award from Sports Emmys February 20, 2020 | 5:11 PM
Red Sox
Glove story: The best defensive players in Red Sox history February 20, 2020 | 5:00 PM
Retired Red Sox slugger David Ortiz commented on the Astros' controversy at Spring Training.
Papi Speaks
David Ortiz is upset with whistleblower Mike Fiers: 'Now you look like a snitch' February 20, 2020 | 4:40 PM
Becca Shamah, who is running the Boston Marathon for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and her mother.
Marathon
Becca Shamah is running for her mother February 20, 2020 | 12:00 PM
Tennis
Roger Federer has knee surgery, will miss French Open February 20, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Jake DeBrusk
Bruins
Video: Jake DeBrusk's dad interviewed him before puck drop February 20, 2020 | 10:29 AM
Alex Cora Ian Kinsler
Red Sox
Ian Kinsler said the 2018 Red Sox were ‘not anything close to’ Astros’ sign-stealing February 20, 2020 | 9:33 AM
Rob Jennis, who is running the Boston Marathon to support cancer research.
Marathon
Rob Jennis is running the Boston Marathon for a world without cancer February 20, 2020 | 9:30 AM
Brock Holt
Red Sox
Brock Holt 'never expected to wear any other uniform but a Red Sox uniform' February 20, 2020 | 9:17 AM
MLB
The Tampa Bay Rays will give out free tickets as part of new 'Win Pack' promotion February 20, 2020 | 8:36 AM
Boston, MA - 10/13/2019 - Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jarell Martin (24) reach for a rebound during the second quarter of the preseason NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden in Boston, Mass. on Sunday, Oct. 13. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe) Topic: 14Celtics
Celtics
Here's the latest on Robert Williams February 20, 2020 | 8:24 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a media event before Super Bowl LIV.
Football
NFL owners have proposed adding two teams to the playoffs February 20, 2020 | 8:12 AM
NBA
John Beilein resigns as coach with an emotional goodbye to Cavs February 20, 2020 | 8:00 AM
Boston Bruins left wing Anders Bjork (10) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) as Adam Larsson (6) defends.
Bruins
David Pastrnak scores winner in the Bruins' 2-1 OT win over Edmonton February 20, 2020 | 7:51 AM