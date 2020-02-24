Retired coach Dante Scarnecchia will help the Patriots at the NFL combine

Despite retirement, former Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia is still lending a hand to the New England Patriots.

On Monday, The Boston Globe‘s Ben Volin and Nora Princiotti tweeted that Scarnecchia will be assisting the Patriots at the NFL Combine. The 72-year old was spotted on a plane to Indianapolis Monday afternoon.

Dante Scarnecchia is on our flight to Indianapolis for the Combine. Not taking this retirement thing too seriously — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 24, 2020

He may be retired, but Dante Scarnecchia will still be at the combine helping the Patriots. He’s on a particularly star studded flight to Indianapolis from Boston this afternoon — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) February 24, 2020

Scarnecchia announced his retirement in January. He spent 34 of his 36 NFL seasons with the team and worked under several head coaches including Ron Meyer, Raymond Berry, Dick MacPherson, Bill Parcells, Pete Carroll, and Bill Belichick. Hired in 1982, he had a brief stint with the Indianapolis Colts only to return to New England in 1991.

He made a lasting impression on the program over the years, coaching in 49 of their 58 playoff games, clinching five Super Bowl titles, and was awarded Sports Illustrated’s Assistant Coach of the Year in 2007.

“It was a privilege to coach with Dante for so long,” Belichick said after Scarnecchia’s retirement was announced. “I knew that long before his initial retirement and throughout a second act of continued excellence. Dante is among the very best assistant coaches ever.”

Scarneechia’s expertise will aid the Patriots at the Combine as they look for a contender for the No.23 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. It is scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas.