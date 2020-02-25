Tom Brady pens emotional message about deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant

"Why has it kept me up at night, and brought me so many tears?"

Tom Brady's free agency rumors are heating up.
Tom Brady. –Bill Sikes/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
February 25, 2020 | 11:55 AM

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says he has been “deeply affected” by the loss of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

A day after thousands gathered at the Staples Center to celebrate the lives of Kobe and Gigi, who, along with seven others, died in a helicopter crash in California on Jan. 26, Brady shared a lengthy message on social media that captured his grief.

“In this tragedy, I have learned so much,” he wrote. “Why has this touched me in the way that it did? Why has it kept me up at night, and brought me so many tears?”

Brady reflected on Kobe’s “excitement for life,” his commitment to others, and his fearless mentality, calling him a “real-life superhero our world needs.” He said he will miss Kobe’s energy and presence the most because the world needs more of “that leadership and positivity.” Brady closed the note by encouraging others to “seize the day” and embody what Kobe represented in their own lives.

Advertisement

“Now, who is going to do the work that is still here to be done?” he wrote. “Who is going to fight and break the norms with love and joy and inspiration? Who is going to discard, fear, and doubt, and hate? Who is going to carry the load and be the superhero that he was? The answer is simple to me, ALL OF US.”

Read Brady’s full message below:

I have been deeply affected by the passing of Kobe, Gigi and the others in that tragic flight weeks ago. Since then, I’ve witnessed the well-deserved outpouring of love and support for the families that had so much left to give, and it’s helped me reflect and gain perspective. I know that love peace and joy will always endure. And in this tragedy, I have learned so much. Why has this touched me in the way that it did? Why has it kept me up at night, and brought me so many tears?

In Kobe, we were able to witness the man in the arena. For many of us, sports show what we are made of, they define our personalities and emotions. We cannot hide from the good or the bad, from the wins or the losses… the joy and despair, the happiness and pain. What you see is what it is, we aren’t actors. We have found a real life stage where we become vulnerable to the world and are judged based on the outcome of each performance. And we care deeply about what we do.

For some, these days are the pinnacle in their life, and there’s nothing wrong with that, but it’s clear to me, for Kobe, that was how he lived his life in every way. In his second chapter, you saw even more. You saw his excitement for life, and for achieving in areas only he thought was possible. He became more of an entrepreneur, media mogul, father, husband and mentor among other roles. And he didn’t stop with himself. Kobe didn’t care whether you were a man or woman, boy or girl, black or white, rich or poor, ordinary or extraordinary, he wanted to help you become the best you could be. His mere presence had an effect on everybody he was around. He had the energy to recognize in others what they could not recognize in themselves.

I think that’s why I miss him most. Because we all know the world needs more of that leadership and positivity. We recognize that he was doing the world that others don’t want to or simply can’t do. The world we live in is full of people telling kids and adults ‘you can’t,’ ‘you shouldn’t,’ ‘you won’t,’ or ‘you never will.’ The world we live in is teaching EVERYBODY to fear, to worry, to shame or to give up. And that’s the opposite of what Kobe stood for. That’s what made Kobe a real superhero. He spoke about mentality with such conviction, about the idea that if you truly believed in something you could achieve it… you could overcome the obstacles in your path. And not just that, walked the walk and did the work. he pushed others to find that same confidence. He was the real life superhero our world needs.

That’s what we will all miss. That’s why we hurt. Because we know that he was always fighting against the norm. He was doing more than his share. Now who is going to do the work that is still here to be done? Who is going to fight and break the norms with love and joy and inspiration? Who is going to discard fear, and doubt, and hate? Who is going to carry the load and be the superhero that he was? The answer is simple to me, ALL OF US. Decide to make the change in yourself. If there is anything I have learned and been inspired by through this tragic event, it is this, SEIZE THE DAY. That’s what Kobe always did, and that’s what he wanted for us too.

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Red Sox
Red Sox prospect is quarantined over coronavirus concerns February 25, 2020 | 1:53 PM
Former Boston Celtic Bill Russell watches an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics.
College Basketball
Bill Russell congratulated Sabrina Ioenescu for her record-setting performance February 25, 2020 | 1:29 PM
Chris Snow (right) is battling ALS in the public eye.
Chris Snow
Former Globe sportswriter and Flames exec Chris Snow is battling ALS February 25, 2020 | 12:49 PM
7/3/1978: From left, Dwight, Kirstin, Tim, Justin and Susan Evans pose for a family photo, July 3, 1978. (Jack O'Connell/Globe Staff) --- BGPA Reference: 180212_ON_015
Dwight Evans
Red Sox great Dwight Evans loses a second son to genetic disorder February 25, 2020 | 12:23 PM
Erica Bynarowicz is running the Boston Marathon for her father with small cell lung cancer, and uncle with stage four colon cancer.
Marathon
Erica Bynarowicz is running for her father and her uncle February 25, 2020 | 12:00 PM
Joseph Floyd will be running the Boston Marathon for the 25th time in April.
Marathon
Joseph Floyd is running the Boston Marathon for the 25th time February 25, 2020 | 10:50 AM
Los Angeles, CA: 10-28-18: Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale hoist his son as he celebrates on the field after the game. The Boston Red Sox visited the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Five of the World Series at Dodger Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox
Chris Sale on what it's like to raise three sons while playing professional baseball February 25, 2020 | 10:33 AM
President Donald Trump listens as Mike Eruzione, captain of the 1980 U.S men's Olympic hockey team, speaks during a campaign rally in Las Vegas.
Olympics
Mike Eruzione responded to backlash for wearing 'Keep America Great' hat at Trump rally February 25, 2020 | 10:16 AM
Paul Pierce before a TV broadcast in 2018.
Celtics
Paul Pierce believes the Celtics have a psychological advantage over the Lakers February 25, 2020 | 9:47 AM
Red Sox
Ryan Weber is a contender for Boston's fifth starting spot February 25, 2020 | 9:44 AM
Olympics
IOC senior member: 3 months to decide fate of Tokyo Olympics February 25, 2020 | 7:55 AM
Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu (20) made history, becoming the first college basketball player to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 1,000 steals.
College Basketball
Sabrina Ionescu spoke at Kobe Bryant's memorial. Hours later, she made college basketball history. February 25, 2020 | 7:50 AM
MLB
MLB tells court attempts at cheating are a part of sports February 25, 2020 | 7:35 AM
MLB
Derek Jeter addressed baseball's sign-stealing scandal for the first time February 25, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Red Sox
Chaim Bloom is 'energized' by the 'unexpected' start to his tenure in Boston February 25, 2020 | 7:25 AM
Ondrej Kase.
Bruins
How Don Sweeney improved the Bruins while receiving salary cap relief at the trade deadline February 24, 2020 | 7:23 PM
Nick Ritchie.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Did the Bruins do enough at the NHL trade deadline? February 24, 2020 | 6:34 PM
Kevin Garnett.
Media
Showtime is producing a Kevin Garnett documentary February 24, 2020 | 5:41 PM
NBA star Bill Russell attends during a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Celtics
Celtics among attendees at Kobe Bryant's memorial February 24, 2020 | 5:30 PM
Former New England Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia giving instructions on the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants in Foxborough, Mass. After retiring from the team in January, he was reported traveling with them to the NFL Combine.
NFL Combine
Dante Scarnecchia to help the Patriots at the NFL combine February 24, 2020 | 5:20 PM
Charles Crowley is running to help Lili Callahan beat a malignant brain tumor.
Marathon
Charles Crowley is running for #LILISTRONG February 24, 2020 | 4:43 PM
NBA
Video: Beyonce performs at memorial service for Kobe Bryant and Gianna February 24, 2020 | 3:54 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Michael Jordan speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
NBA
Video: Michael Jordan's tearful speech at memorial service for Kobe Bryant and Gianna February 24, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Anaheim Ducks left wing Nick Ritchie, left, celebrates after scoring past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Bruins
5 things to know about Nick Ritchie, the Bruins' deadline day pickup February 24, 2020 | 2:55 PM
Vanessa Bryant
Video: Vanessa Bryant's moving eulogy at memorial service for Kobe and Gianna February 24, 2020 | 2:46 PM
Celtics
The NBA needs another Celtics-Lakers Finals February 24, 2020 | 2:42 PM
FILE - This undated file photo provided by Group 3 Aviation shows helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan standing outside a helicopter, at a location not provided. Zobayan violated federal flight rules in 2015 when he flew into busy airspace near Los Angeles International Airport despite being ordered not to by air traffic control, according to records from the Federal Aviation Administration obtained by the Los Angeles Times. (Group 3 Aviation via AP, File)
Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant sues helicopter operator for deaths in crash February 24, 2020 | 1:50 PM
Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford tosses a ball during warmups before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Celtics
What we learned about Romeo Langford after his performance against the Lakers February 24, 2020 | 1:43 PM
Naitik Shah is running the Boston Marathon in memory of his best friend and his mother, in honor of his aunt, and to raise money for cancer research.
Marathon
Naitik Shah is running for his mother, his aunt, and his best friend February 24, 2020 | 1:42 PM
Mark Teixeira discussed the backlash facing former Astros' pitcher Mike Fiers on ESPN's the Get Up.
Astros
Mark Teixeira has a problem with those labeling Mike Fiers a 'snitch' February 24, 2020 | 1:08 PM