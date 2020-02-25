Tom Brady pens emotional message about deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says he has been “deeply affected” by the loss of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

A day after thousands gathered at the Staples Center to celebrate the lives of Kobe and Gigi, who, along with seven others, died in a helicopter crash in California on Jan. 26, Brady shared a lengthy message on social media that captured his grief.

“In this tragedy, I have learned so much,” he wrote. “Why has this touched me in the way that it did? Why has it kept me up at night, and brought me so many tears?”

Brady reflected on Kobe’s “excitement for life,” his commitment to others, and his fearless mentality, calling him a “real-life superhero our world needs.” He said he will miss Kobe’s energy and presence the most because the world needs more of “that leadership and positivity.” Brady closed the note by encouraging others to “seize the day” and embody what Kobe represented in their own lives.

Advertisement

“Now, who is going to do the work that is still here to be done?” he wrote. “Who is going to fight and break the norms with love and joy and inspiration? Who is going to discard, fear, and doubt, and hate? Who is going to carry the load and be the superhero that he was? The answer is simple to me, ALL OF US.”

Read Brady’s full message below: