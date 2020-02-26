5 bits of Patriots news to come from the NFL Combine

Bill Belichick was at Middle Tennessee State University, Dante Scarnecchia is helping out and the team could be meeting with Tom Brady.

Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday. Higgins has reportedly met with the team either at or before the Combine.
Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday. Higgins has reportedly met with the team either at or before the Combine. –AP Photo/Michael Conroy
By
, Boston.com Staff
February 26, 2020

On the 20th anniversary of Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady’s NFL Combine photo (here’s a reminder), members of the Patriots organization have been in Indianapolis at the Combine to scout for new talent to add to their roster. The team reportedly had meetings with a handful of prospects across positions, including quarterbacks, wide receivers, and kickers.

As news continues to circulate regarding who the team could potentially draft as the No.23 pick, here’s the latest updates to come from the Combine:

Bill Belichick was spotted at Middle Tennessee State University watching Tyshun Render

Belichick ditched the NFL Combine on Monday to watch the 6-foot-4, 256-pound defensive end work out. While Render was not invited to the Combine, he did have a solid senior season — tallying a career-best 49 tackles, 10 tackle for loss yards, 3.5 sacks, five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, and an interception. 

Former offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia helping the Patriots at the Combine

Scarnecchia flew to Indianapolis on Monday, despite retiring in January, to aid the team in searching for a potential No.23 pick. Having worked for the team for the 34 of his 36 NFL seasons, he has coached in 49 of the Patriots’ 58 playoff games and clinched five Super Bowl titles.

The Patriots will reportedly meet with Tom Brady’s agent at the Combine

While the Patriots are busy looking for a new addition to the team, they could also be taking time at the Combine to discus the status of their veteran quarterback. According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team could meet with Brady’s agent, Don Yee, in Indianapolis to begin discussing Brady’s free agency.

“Though [Brady has] had some conversations with the Patriots, and his longtime representative Don Yee has as well since the Super Bowl, since the playoffs and all that, they really haven’t gotten into any hardcore negotiations,” Rapoport said on Monday on the NFL’s “Total Access”.  “It is possible that begins here in Indianapolis.

“At the least, the two sides are expected to meet…It should be the starting off point for dialogue, real dialogue over the course of the next month. Either way, nothing’s expected to happen until right up to the cusp of free agency at that point all sides should know what Brady’s plans are.”

Patriots’ legend Tedy Bruschi wants to see Bill Belichick draft Randy Moss’ son, Thaddeus Moss

LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss grew up around the Patriots organization, and on Tuesday at the Combine, he recounted “fond” childhood memories of walking down the hallway at Gillette Stadium and meeting Tom Brady and Bruschi.

This led to reactions from plenty of Patriots fans expressing how they’d like to see Moss join his father’s former team, including Bruschi himself — who retweeted the video with a message for Belichick:

“Make it happen, Bill,” he wrote.

The University of Rhode Island has sent three prospects, receivers  Kyle Murphy, Isaiah Coulter and OL Aaron Parker to the Combine

The Rams told Patriots.com that they plan on establishing their skillset at the Combine among other top Division 1 prospects. They said that they were inspired by the opportunity they had to attend Patriots training camp in August, where they talked with some of the players and watched them practice.

“Coach Fleming used to take us to Patriots Training Camp in August just to see how them boys work because they’re a Super Bowl contender team every year,” said Parker. “They’re out there practicing with championship effort.”

“Just to talk to the vets, they tell us their experiences,” added Murphy. “Just the work ethic and what you need to do to make it to the next level, it really helps and it puts you in perspective that you could be there in a couple years or next year.”

Meanwhile, Murphy — who is from Attleboro — grew up a Patriots fan. He said he is inspired by offensive lineman Shaq Mason, who was drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. 

“I always watch Shaq Mason because I know I was more of an undersized player,” Murphy said. “Just watching him dominate every play, you can always tell he still has a chip on his shoulder. I feel like he got overlooked coming out of college. You know that’s what I like to play with, a chip on my shoulder. I felt like coming out of high school, I was overlooked. I was always doubted. You just always got to take that to the field.”

