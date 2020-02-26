Ex-Patriot Kevin Faulk becomes RB coach at LSU

Kevin Faulk was named the running backs coach at Louisiana State University.

The former Patriot — a second-round pick of New England out of LSU in 1999 — was the Director of Player Development for the Tigers the last two seasons.

“The day I graduated high school I knew I wanted to be a coach,’’ Faulk said in a statement issued by the school Wednesday. “The coaches I had growing up meant so much to me and the community, and I knew I wanted to be that guy. To coach at my alma mater is the best thing I could ever hope for. I wear the purple and gold with pride every day, and I am ready to get going to help win another national championship.’’

Advertisement

Faulk capped his record-setting LSU career as the SEC’s all-time leader in all-purpose yards with 6,833. He still ranks third in SEC history in rushing yards and rushing TDs.

Faulk, a three-time Super Bowl champion, replaces Tommie Robinson.

“We would like to thank Tommie [Robinson] for being a part of our national championship program and wish him the best in his future,’’ said LSU coach Ed Orgeron. “Kevin is a great teacher and mentor and someone that has earned the respect and love of our players. We are honored to have one of the greatest players in LSU history as part of our coaching staff. This is a home run hire.’’

Faulk is part of a distinguished group of former Patriots who have gone into coaching; in particular, those who were a part of the 2004 team. More than 10 players on that roster have entered the college or professional coaching ranks, including Faulk, Mike Vrabel (Tennessee head coach) and Kliff Kingsbury (Arizona head coach). There also have been professional assistants such as Larry Izzo, Roman Phifer, and Joe Andruzzi, as well as assistant coaches at the college level like Terrell Buckley, Adrian Klemm, and Hank Poteat.

Faulk, who spent his entire 13-year playing career with the Patriots, was elected to the Patriots’ Hall of Fame in 2016. With New England, he scored 33 touchdowns (16 rushing, 15 receiving, 2 kickoff returns), and he holds the franchise record for all-purpose yards (12,349) and kickoff return yards (4,098).