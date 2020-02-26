NFL nearing end to investigation into Patriots’ videotaping incident from December

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL is getting closer to wrapping up its investigation into the Patriots’ videotaping incident from December, league sources told the Globe at the NFL Combine.

The investigation has been ongoing since mid-December, shortly after the Patriots were caught illegally filming the Bengals’ sideline from the press box on Dec. 8.

But last week, NFL Security completed what is believed to be the final interview with a Patriots employee. Now the security officials must write up their report, then hand it up the chain of command, where it will eventually land on the desk of commissioner Roger Goodell, who will approve of a final course of action.