Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary

"Happy Anniversary Love of my Life."

February 26, 2020 | 11:27 AM

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are feeling the love.

The Patriots quarterback and his supermodel wife celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary Wednesday. In honor of the special occasion, Brady posted two photos on Instagram — one of Bündchen in front of Turks & Frogs, the cozy West Village wine bar where they met in 2006, and another of Bündchen caressing their two children, Benny and Vivi.

“The first slide is where we met and the second slide is what we’ve become,” he wrote in the caption. “You have always been the one to hold us up and you love us the way no one else can. And we love you so much in return. Happy Anniversary Love of my Life.”

In a 2009 interview with Vanity Fair, Bündchen said her connection with Brady was immediate.

“I knew right away — the first time I saw him,” she told the magazine. “We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, ‘That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen!’ We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn’t want to leave. You know that feeling of, like, you can’t get enough? From the first day we met, we’ve never spent one day without speaking to each other.”

The couple married in a private twilight ceremony at a Catholic church in Santa Monica, Calif. in 2009.

Bündchen Wednesday posted a photo of the couple upon returning home to their Brentwood estate that night.

“I can’t believe it’s been 11 years since we devoured this delicious cake after we came home from our wedding,” she wrote in the caption. “Happy anniversary love of my lifey!!! Thank you for making life so sweet! Te amo.”

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady Gisele

