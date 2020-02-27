Chase Winovich told his ‘Dad’ Tom Brady he’s ‘not allowed to leave’

In case Julian Edelman’s tweet wasn’t convincing enough, rookie defensive lineman Chase Winovich took to Instagram to beg Tom Brady to stay with the Patriots.

“To stay or not to stay…” read the caption on Winovich’s post, a photo of the two Michigan alumni walking side by side after a preseason game against the Titans.

Winovich added hashtags to further his point – “#pleaseDad”, “#NotAllowedtoLeave”, and “#goat.”

Brady responded to Winovich’s post, saying “Love you lil bro!” Winovich returned Brady’s comment with a similar sentiment.

But he couldn’t keep his true feelings in – when a fan commented “I don’t want to be dramatic but I would rather die than see TB in another team’s uniform”, Winovich responded “this!”

Advertisement

Other teammates also chimed in in the comments section:

“Lol,” wrote punter Jake Bailey.

Cornerback Joejuan Williams simply agreed with Winovich – “Facts.”