Morning sports update: Tee Higgins said the Patriots made him feel ‘comfortable’ during combine interview

"I like those guys."

Tee Higgins answering questions at the 2020 NFL combine.
Tee Higgins answering questions at the 2020 NFL combine. –AP Photo/Michael Conroy
By
, Boston.com Staff
February 28, 2020 | 9:35 AM

The Bruins defeated the Stars on Thursday night, 4-3. Newly-acquired forward Nick Ritchie had a goal and an assist.

Both the Bruins and Celtics will be back in action tomorrow. The Bruins are away playing the Islanders at 1 p.m. while the Celtics host the Rockets at TD Garden at 8:30 p.m.

Also on Saturday, the New England Revolution open the team’s 2020 Major League Soccer season in Montreal against the Impact at 3 p.m.

Tee Higgins said the Patriots’ combine interviewers were “relaxing”: The Patriots’ approach to the NFL combine is thought to be like the team’s approach to everything else. It’s serious, straight to business, and focused only on winning.

For one prospect, that recently meant New England interviewers labeled his “wonky” answer as a “loser’s mentality.”

For Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins, however, it was refreshing.

“I like those guys,” Higgins told Henry McKenna of Patriots Wire. “They’re real cool and relaxing, they make me feel comfortable. Some coaches can be all intimidating and get you on the books right away, but they just talked to me and got me comfortable.”

That players can have such differing reactions to New England staff is a reminder that not everyone is cut out for Bill Belichick’s system. But in Higgins’s case, the Patriots’ approach clearly has an appeal to certain players.

Higgins, a 6-foot-4 wide receiver who has “elite ball skills,” has drawn comparisons to A.J. Green and is currently projected as high as a first-round pick.

Trivia: Can you name this Patriots running back by his 2011 NFL combine results?

  • 40-yard dash: 4.5 seconds
  • 3-cone drill: 6.95 seconds
  • Bench reps: 31
  • Vertical jump: 34 inches

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He eventually left the Patriots in free agency for an NFC East team.

Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, a potential first-round draft pick, ran his 40 in 4.27 seconds:

Mount Washington recorded a 132 mph wind gust on Thursday:

On this day: In 2010, Olympic host nation Canada defeated the United States 3-2 in overtime to win gold in men’s hockey. It was a dramatic game in which the U.S. rallied from a 2-0 deficit (including a goal with 24.4 seconds remaining in the third period) to force overtime. But in the end, it was superstar Sidney Crosby who lifted his nation to gold.

The legacy of that game is still felt in Canada:

Daily highlight: Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang thought he’d sent Arsenal to the next round of the Europa League with a spectacular bicycle kick. But Greek team Olympiakos had other ideas, scoring a dramatic winner of their own. Aubameyang, presented with one last opportunity to right things for the home team, missed.

Trivia answer: Shane Vereen

