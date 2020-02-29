A running list of NFL prospects that have met with the Patriots

Utah State quarterback Jordan Love speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. –AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Boston.com Staff
February 29, 2020 | 2:26 PM

A list of the prospects that said they’ve met with the Patriots…

Quarterbacks

  • Jake Fromm (Georgia) said he has met with the Patriots informally.
  • Jordan Love (Utah State) said he had an informal interview with the Patriots.
  • Jake Lutton (Oregon State) said he had a 15-minute informal meeting with the Patriots.

Wide receiver

  • Tyrie Cleveland (Florida) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
  • Antonio Gandy-Golden (Liberty) said he met with the Patriots informally at the Senior Bowl.
  • KJ Hamler (Penn State) said he met with the Patriots Monday.
  • Tee Higgins (Clemson) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots. Said Higgins: “It went good. I like those guys. They’re real cool.”
  • KJ Hill (Ohio State) said he has met with the Patriots, specifically Troy Brown, who joined the coaching staff last season to assist with the wideouts.
  • Van Jefferson (Florida), son of former Patriots wide receiver Shawn Jefferson, said he met with the Patriots at the Senior Bowl.
  • Denzel Mims (Baylor) said he met with Patriots Monday night.
  • Aaron Parker (URI) said he met with the Patriots at the East-West Shrine Bowl.
  • Donovan Peoples-Jones (Michigan) said he met with the Patriots informally.
  • Michael Pittman (USC) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
  • James Proche (SMU) said he met with the Patriots Monday night.
  • Jalen Reagor (TCU) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
  • Henry Ruggs (Alabama) said he met with the Patriots Monday night.

Tight ends

  • Jacob Breeland (Oregon) said he has met with the Patriots.
  • Hunter Bryant (Washington) said he had an informal meeting with a Patriots scout.
  • Jared Pinkney (Vanderbilt) said he has met with the Patriots twice, at the Senior Bowl and informally at the Combine.
  • Stephen Sullivan (LSU) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
  • Adam Trautman (Dayton) said he met with the Patriots. Monday night. The 6-foot-5 redshirt senior expressed interest in the organization’s “lunch pail mentality.” Added Trautman: “That’s definitely the type of franchise I can see myself playing for.”

Running backs

  • Darius Anderson (TCU) said he met with the Patriots at the Senior Bowl.
  • Joshua Kelley (UCLA) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.

Offensive lineman

  • Lloyd Cushenberry (LSU) said he plans to meet with the Patriots.
  • Center Jake Hanson (Oregon) said he had an informal meeting with Dante Scarnecchia, who recently retired as the Patriots offensive line coach.
  • Tackle Austin Jackson (USC) said he met with the Patriots.
  • Jonah Jackson (Ohio State) said he met with the Patriots at the Senior Bowl.
  • Guard Solomon Kindley (Georgia) said he met with Scarnecchia.
  • Shane Lemieux (Oregon) said he had an informal meeting with Scarnecchia.
  • Guard Damien Lewis (LSU) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
  • Lucas Niang (TCU) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots.
  • Tackle Matt Peart (Connecticut) said he met with the Patriots.
  • Terence Steele (Texas Tech) said he met with Patriots at the Senior Bowl.

Defensive backs

  • Safety Xavier McKinney (Alabama) said he met with the Patriots.

Defensive linemen

  • Russ Blacklock (TCU) said he met with the Patriots.
  • Raekwon Davis (Alabama) said he met with the Patriots.
  • Rashard Lawrence (LSU) said he met with the Patriots.

Linebackers

  • Patrick Queen (LSU) said he met with the Patriots.
  • Josh Uche (Michigan) said he had an informal meeting with the Patriots. His takeaway: “They like versatile players. They like players who can do a multitude of things — aggressive, physical players.”

Kickers

  • Tyler Bass (Georgia Southern) said he met with the Patriots Tuesday.
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Several teams are interested in Marcus Mariota.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly 'showing interest' in free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota February 29, 2020 | 2:33 PM
An estate sale was held at the Weston home of David Ortiz.
David Ortiz
What happened at David Ortiz's estate sale February 29, 2020 | 2:16 PM
FIFA President Gianni Infantino said now is the right time to look into the offside rule.
Sports News
Review of soccer offside law to give advantage to attackers February 29, 2020 | 12:08 PM
Terrence Clarke and his family at center court, being honored with his official McDonald's All American jersey.
McDonalds All American
Holding up his McDonald's All-American jersey was a surreal moment for Terrence Clarke February 29, 2020 | 10:53 AM
Golf
Tiger Woods will skip Arnold Palmer’s tournament, rest for a third straight week February 29, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Enes Kanter (right) commended Jayson Tatum (center) for taking his game to the next level.
Celtics
Enes Kanter on Jayson Tatum: 'It's like something got into him' February 29, 2020 | 10:28 AM
John Cena and Tacko Fall
Celtics
Tacko Fall met John Cena at WWE Smackdown February 29, 2020 | 9:45 AM
Running back AJ Dillon is hoping to carve out a role for himself in the NFL.
Sports News
Big guys made big impression at NFL Combine February 29, 2020 | 8:35 AM
Becca Pizzi, the first American woman to complete the World Marathon Challenge, is running her 16th Boston Marathon.
Marathon
The first American woman to complete the World Marathon Challenge is running her 16th Boston Marathon February 29, 2020 | 8:00 AM
Mookie Betts and Brock Holt embraced before facing each other for the first time in their careers.
Red Sox
Mookie Betts and Brock Holt reconnect for first time since leaving Red Sox February 29, 2020 | 7:17 AM
Celtics center Robert Williams (left) is excited to get back to the action after missing three months with injury.
Celtics
Celtics’ Robert Williams set for return February 28, 2020 | 8:31 PM
The Revolution will need to find a way to replace the injured Carlos Gil in the lineup Saturday against Montreal.
New England Revolution
Expectations raised for deep Revolution squad February 28, 2020 | 7:43 PM
Fans at a soccer match in France Wednesday wore face masks.
Sports News
Local pro sports teams are monitoring coronavirus situation February 28, 2020 | 6:38 PM
Bruins
Chris Wagner sidelined with upper-body injury February 28, 2020 | 6:32 PM
Rafael Devers is expected to be a big part of the Red Sox offense this season.
Red Sox
Rafael Devers likely to be even bigger part of Boston offense February 28, 2020 | 6:19 PM
George Labonte is running the Boston Marathon to help inspire other cancer patients not to let it keep them from living to the fullest.
Marathon
George Labonte is running to show other survivors that cancer can't stop them February 28, 2020 | 4:30 PM
CHAD FINN
ESPN’s “Hoop Streams’’ is really gaining steam February 28, 2020 | 3:56 PM
Mohamed Sanu made only 15 catches over the final seven games of the 2019 season, including the Patriots’ playoff loss.
Patriots
Patriots’ Mohamed Sanu needs surgery on high ankle sprain, report says February 28, 2020 | 3:22 PM
Kemba Walker drives against D'Angelo Russell on Thursday.
Celtics
How does the Celtics’ starting five compare to the NBA’s best? February 28, 2020 | 2:02 PM
Boston, MA - 06/20/06 - Boston Red Sox vs. Washington Nationals -Game 1 - Craig Hansen pitches in the 9th. Earlier today manager Terry Francona told Hansen and Manny Delcarmen that they would have specific late inning roles. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff) section: Sports, reporter: Chris Snow, slug: 21redsox. Library Tag 06212006 Sports
Red Sox
The biggest prospect busts in Red Sox history, position by position February 28, 2020 | 1:24 PM
The Merrimack men's basketball team has impressed in non-conference play, and the Warriors are hoping to do the same in Northeast Conference action in the coming months.
College basketball
Merrimack won the Northeast Conference title in their first Division I season February 28, 2020 | 1:01 PM
Eliza Garry is running for Lingzi Lu, who was killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.
Marathon
Eliza Garry is running for a woman who was killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings February 28, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Boston College is bringing in Jeff Hafley as its next head coach.
NFL Draft
What a projected top-five NFL draft pick said about BC coach Jeff Hafley February 28, 2020 | 12:45 PM
Tee Higgins answering questions at the 2020 NFL combine.
Patriots
Top draft prospect praised how the Patriots handled his combine interview February 28, 2020 | 9:35 AM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady
Usain Bolt wasn't a fan of Tom Brady's 40-yard dash February 28, 2020 | 9:24 AM
Tom Brady will appear in an upcoming show Gon E! News where he'll discuss his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen.
Tom Brady
Gisele Bundchen doesn't know where she'll live next year February 28, 2020 | 9:15 AM
Soccer
U.S. Olympic marketing chief Lisa Baird named NWSL commissioner February 28, 2020 | 8:11 AM
Olympics
U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee relying on facts, planning to deal with coronavirus February 28, 2020 | 8:05 AM
Olympics
Concord native, Tufts grad running at U.S. Olympic Marathon trials February 28, 2020 | 7:59 AM
Bruins
Nick Ritchie has goal, assist in Bruins' 4-3 win over Stars February 28, 2020 | 7:42 AM