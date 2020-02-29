Patriots reportedly ‘showing interest’ in free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota

The 26-year old was benched by the Tennessee Titans this season.

Several teams are interested in Marcus Mariota.
Several teams are interested in Marcus Mariota. –Nick Wass/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
February 29, 2020 | 2:33 PM

The Patriots may be in the market for a new quarterback this offseason if Tom Brady departs in free agency.

According to Pro Football Network, Marcus Mariota could be a potential replacement for Brady.

Tony Pauline reported this week from the NFL Combine that the Patriots are “showing interest” in the free agent quarterback.

“Keep this in the back of your mind – with all the uncertainty surrounding Tom Brady, the New England Patriots are showing interest in soon to be free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota,” Pauline said. “The former first-round pick is being courted by several teams who may have an open competition at quarterback.”

Advertisement

This news comes on the heels of ESPN’s Jeff Darlington declaring he “would be stunned if Tom Brady returns to the Patriots,” on Thursday morning’s “Get Up!”

The 26-year old Mariota won the Heisman Trophy at Oregon before the Tennessee Titans drafted him with the second overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Mariota has had an up-and-down five-year career with the Titans. In 2018, he helped Tennessee snap an eight-year playoff drought and knock off the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card Round.

But this season, Mariota was benched in favor of Ryan Tannehill in Week 6 and didn’t start again as Tannehill led the Titans past the Patriots and to the AFC Championship Game.

Like Brady, Mariota will be a free agent on March 18.

Pauline reported Mariota is being “courted by several teams,” but the Patriots and Indianapolis Colts were the only teams mentioned in his report.

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Utah State quarterback Jordan Love speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Patriots
A running list of NFL prospects that have met with the Patriots February 29, 2020 | 2:26 PM
An estate sale was held at the Weston home of David Ortiz.
David Ortiz
What happened at David Ortiz's estate sale February 29, 2020 | 2:16 PM
FIFA President Gianni Infantino said now is the right time to look into the offside rule.
Sports News
Review of soccer offside law to give advantage to attackers February 29, 2020 | 12:08 PM
Terrence Clarke and his family at center court, being honored with his official McDonald's All American jersey.
McDonalds All American
Holding up his McDonald's All-American jersey was a surreal moment for Terrence Clarke February 29, 2020 | 10:53 AM
Golf
Tiger Woods will skip Arnold Palmer’s tournament, rest for a third straight week February 29, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Enes Kanter (right) commended Jayson Tatum (center) for taking his game to the next level.
Celtics
Enes Kanter on Jayson Tatum: 'It's like something got into him' February 29, 2020 | 10:28 AM
John Cena and Tacko Fall
Celtics
Tacko Fall met John Cena at WWE Smackdown February 29, 2020 | 9:45 AM
Running back AJ Dillon is hoping to carve out a role for himself in the NFL.
Sports News
Big guys made big impression at NFL Combine February 29, 2020 | 8:35 AM
Becca Pizzi, the first American woman to complete the World Marathon Challenge, is running her 16th Boston Marathon.
Marathon
The first American woman to complete the World Marathon Challenge is running her 16th Boston Marathon February 29, 2020 | 8:00 AM
Mookie Betts and Brock Holt embraced before facing each other for the first time in their careers.
Red Sox
Mookie Betts and Brock Holt reconnect for first time since leaving Red Sox February 29, 2020 | 7:17 AM
Celtics center Robert Williams (left) is excited to get back to the action after missing three months with injury.
Celtics
Celtics’ Robert Williams set for return February 28, 2020 | 8:31 PM
The Revolution will need to find a way to replace the injured Carlos Gil in the lineup Saturday against Montreal.
New England Revolution
Expectations raised for deep Revolution squad February 28, 2020 | 7:43 PM
Fans at a soccer match in France Wednesday wore face masks.
Sports News
Local pro sports teams are monitoring coronavirus situation February 28, 2020 | 6:38 PM
Bruins
Chris Wagner sidelined with upper-body injury February 28, 2020 | 6:32 PM
Rafael Devers is expected to be a big part of the Red Sox offense this season.
Red Sox
Rafael Devers likely to be even bigger part of Boston offense February 28, 2020 | 6:19 PM
George Labonte is running the Boston Marathon to help inspire other cancer patients not to let it keep them from living to the fullest.
Marathon
George Labonte is running to show other survivors that cancer can't stop them February 28, 2020 | 4:30 PM
CHAD FINN
ESPN’s “Hoop Streams’’ is really gaining steam February 28, 2020 | 3:56 PM
Mohamed Sanu made only 15 catches over the final seven games of the 2019 season, including the Patriots’ playoff loss.
Patriots
Patriots’ Mohamed Sanu needs surgery on high ankle sprain, report says February 28, 2020 | 3:22 PM
Kemba Walker drives against D'Angelo Russell on Thursday.
Celtics
How does the Celtics’ starting five compare to the NBA’s best? February 28, 2020 | 2:02 PM
Boston, MA - 06/20/06 - Boston Red Sox vs. Washington Nationals -Game 1 - Craig Hansen pitches in the 9th. Earlier today manager Terry Francona told Hansen and Manny Delcarmen that they would have specific late inning roles. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff) section: Sports, reporter: Chris Snow, slug: 21redsox. Library Tag 06212006 Sports
Red Sox
The biggest prospect busts in Red Sox history, position by position February 28, 2020 | 1:24 PM
The Merrimack men's basketball team has impressed in non-conference play, and the Warriors are hoping to do the same in Northeast Conference action in the coming months.
College basketball
Merrimack won the Northeast Conference title in their first Division I season February 28, 2020 | 1:01 PM
Eliza Garry is running for Lingzi Lu, who was killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.
Marathon
Eliza Garry is running for a woman who was killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings February 28, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Boston College is bringing in Jeff Hafley as its next head coach.
NFL Draft
What a projected top-five NFL draft pick said about BC coach Jeff Hafley February 28, 2020 | 12:45 PM
Tee Higgins answering questions at the 2020 NFL combine.
Patriots
Top draft prospect praised how the Patriots handled his combine interview February 28, 2020 | 9:35 AM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady
Usain Bolt wasn't a fan of Tom Brady's 40-yard dash February 28, 2020 | 9:24 AM
Tom Brady will appear in an upcoming show Gon E! News where he'll discuss his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen.
Tom Brady
Gisele Bundchen doesn't know where she'll live next year February 28, 2020 | 9:15 AM
Soccer
U.S. Olympic marketing chief Lisa Baird named NWSL commissioner February 28, 2020 | 8:11 AM
Olympics
U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee relying on facts, planning to deal with coronavirus February 28, 2020 | 8:05 AM
Olympics
Concord native, Tufts grad running at U.S. Olympic Marathon trials February 28, 2020 | 7:59 AM
Bruins
Nick Ritchie has goal, assist in Bruins' 4-3 win over Stars February 28, 2020 | 7:42 AM