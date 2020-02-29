Patriots reportedly ‘showing interest’ in free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota

The Patriots may be in the market for a new quarterback this offseason if Tom Brady departs in free agency.

According to Pro Football Network, Marcus Mariota could be a potential replacement for Brady.

Tony Pauline reported this week from the NFL Combine that the Patriots are “showing interest” in the free agent quarterback.

“Keep this in the back of your mind – with all the uncertainty surrounding Tom Brady, the New England Patriots are showing interest in soon to be free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota,” Pauline said. “The former first-round pick is being courted by several teams who may have an open competition at quarterback.”

Advertisement

This news comes on the heels of ESPN’s Jeff Darlington declaring he “would be stunned if Tom Brady returns to the Patriots,” on Thursday morning’s “Get Up!”

The 26-year old Mariota won the Heisman Trophy at Oregon before the Tennessee Titans drafted him with the second overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Mariota has had an up-and-down five-year career with the Titans. In 2018, he helped Tennessee snap an eight-year playoff drought and knock off the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card Round.

But this season, Mariota was benched in favor of Ryan Tannehill in Week 6 and didn’t start again as Tannehill led the Titans past the Patriots and to the AFC Championship Game.

Like Brady, Mariota will be a free agent on March 18.

Pauline reported Mariota is being “courted by several teams,” but the Patriots and Indianapolis Colts were the only teams mentioned in his report.