Tom Brady and Julian Edelman sat front row together at Saturday’s Syracuse-UNC game

March 1, 2020 | 10:16 AM

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman spent Saturday taking in the Syracuse-North Carolina basketball game at the Carrier Dome alongside Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

The star-studded trio formed quite the buzz around the game, which visiting UNC won 92-79.

When the ESPN cameras showed them in their front-row seats, Edelman said “He’s coming back, he’s coming back,” before giving Brady a smile.

Brady did not seem to be too amused by Edelman’s comment. He stared straight ahead with a little smirk, shook his head, and said something that was hard to decipher on the telecast.

Before tip-off, Brady chatted with legendary Syracuse coach Jim Boehiem, while Edelman sported an orange Syracuse jersey.

There was also a video that surfaced from the game in which it appeared that Brady and Edelman were FaceTiming Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel. Brady has recently been linked to the Titans as a potential landing spot for him during free agency.

Fallon was greeted with a rousing reception when they showed him on the Jumbotron, but Brady and Edelman understandably endured some boos from the New York fan base.

After telling the world Brady was coming back during the game, Edelman continued campaigning Brady’s return later Saturday night on social media.

The 33-year old receiver posted a T-shirt saying “Stay! Tom 2020” on Instagram. Edelman captured the post “New England is a Tomocracy” and said the shirt is available for purchase on his website.

