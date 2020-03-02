Rob Gronkowski hung up on Roger Goodell when he was named to the NFL 100 team

When Roger Goodell called Rob Gronkowski to inform him that he had been selected to the NFL 100 team, Gronkowski didn’t recognize the number, so he didn’t answer.

The number called back again, and things didn’t get much better from there.

On Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, Gronkowski retold what happened when he received the call.

ALL time story from Gronk today about getting the call from The NFL about making the #NFL100 pic.twitter.com/M7RHzPMfKv — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) March 2, 2020

“So then it calls back again, and I’m like sure, I’ll answer it, whatever,” Gronk said. “I’m gonna mess around, let me mess around with this phone call though.”

He answered the phone in a high-pitched voice, even when the voice on the other end identified itself as Goodell. Eventually, he hung up.

“I was like, ‘Man, this is why I don’t answer. People pranking me,” Gronk said. “It ended up being him. I called the office back that he told me to call and I called him back and talked to him, and he didn’t bring up anything about that phone call.

“When I see him, I can’t wait to bring it up.”