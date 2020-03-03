Morning sports update: Josh McDaniels met with quarterback Justin Herbert at the NFL scouting combine

"I love their offense."

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert runs a drill at the NFL scouting combine, Feb. 27, 2020.
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert runs a drill at the NFL scouting combine, Feb. 27, 2020. –AP Photo/Michael Conroy
By
, Boston.com Staff
March 3, 2020 | 9:59 AM

Both the Bruins and Celtics are back in action today. The Bruins are in Tampa to face the Lightning at 7:30 p.m. The Celtics will face the Nets at TD Garden also at 7:30 p.m.

The Patriots and Justin Herbert: With the continued uncertainty over Tom Brady’s future, New England’s front office is inevitably keeping an eye on rookie quarterbacks. One name that’s come up is Justin Herbert out of Oregon.

The 6-foot-6 senior has drawn comparisons to Carson Wentz and has one of the best arms in the 2020 draft. On the other hand, he’s still considered some way off being consistent passer and concerns have been raised over his accuracy.

Still, he looked fantastic at the NFL scouting combine:

According to NFL insider Peter King, Herbert met with Josh McDaniels at the combine.

“That’s a guy I’ve always watched, always looked up to,” Herbert said to King when asked about meeting the Patriots’ offensive coordinator. “I love their offense.”

Exactly where Herbert will go in the upcoming April draft remains to be seen. Some predictions have him as high as a top-10 pick, while others — like ESPN’s Todd McShay — place him in the middle of the first round.

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah notably has Herbert falling to the latter part of the first round, with the Patriots taking him with the 23rd pick.

Trivia: Who was the last center selected by the Patriots with a first-round pick?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He went to Boston College.

Marcus Wilson homered for the Red Sox yesterday. He’s 22nd on the Sox Prospects ranking.

John Poland of the New England Free Jacks with the team’s “Try of the Week”:

Jaylen Brown put Vincent Poirier on a (practice) poster:

On this day: In 1985, Kevin McHale briefly set a new Celtics record for points in a game. Shooting 22 of 28 from the field, McHale scored 56 points in a 138-128 Celtics win over the Pistons.

Of course, McHale’s mistake was that he let himself get subbed out towards the end. As he recalled in 2010, that left the door open for Larry Bird (who eclipsed McHale’s mark with 60 points just nine days later).

Daily highlight: Cassius Stanley of Duke threw down a thunderous dunk on Monday night.

Trivia answer: Damien Woody

