Bill Belichick to receive key to the city of Annapolis

Patriots coach Bill Belichick will receive the key to his hometown in a special ceremony next weekend.

Belichick will become the first recipient of the key to the city of Annapolis, the place where he grew up and first fell in love with football and lacrosse. Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley will present the key to Belichick during halftime of the Navy-Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse game on Saturday, March 14.

“I am humbled and honored to be recognized by Mayor Buckley and the City of Annapolis,” Belichick said in a statement. “I would like to thank Admiral Buck and Chet Gladchuk for allowing me to receive the key in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. I loved the years I spent growing up in Annapolis and at the Naval Academy and I always look forward to returning. I am proud to be an Annapolitan!”

Added Mayor Buckley: “I simply love the fact that the winningest coach in NFL history comes back to Annapolis to watch college lacrosse. There is something about this City that keeps people grounded and I’d like to think that growing up here played a role in the success he has found throughout his life. Welcome back, coach!”

Belichick moved to Annapolis when he was just four years old, after his late father Steve accepted a job at the Naval Academy in 1956. Steve worked at the academy for more than three decades, serving as a football coach, scout, and physical education instructor.

“The Academy joins all in applauding Mayor Buckley for extending this wonderful tribute to a favorite son of Annapolis,” said Navy director of athletics Chet Gladchuk in a statement. “Coach Belichick has always embraced the community and Academy family with a sincere and warm appreciation for the lifelong experiences he enjoyed growing up in his hometown. It remains wonderful that the Coach continues to call Annapolis his home and what more fitting tribute than a key to the City being extended by our Mayor.”