Morning sports update: Joe Burrow wasn’t a fan of being compared to Tom Brady

The Celtics surrendered 51 points in the fourth quarter on Tuesday night in a disappointing 129-120 overtime loss to the Nets. Brooklyn’s Caris LeVert scored 51 points.

The Bruins faired better, defeating the Lightning in Tampa 2-1 to extend their division lead.

Joe Burrow dismissed the comparisons to Tom Brady: Amid the mountain of talking points that emerged from the NFL scouting combine in the last week was one especially interesting soundbite from presumptive No. 1 pick Joe Burrow.

The LSU quarterback, who will most likely become a Bengal when Cincinnati makes the first overall selection in April’s draft, was asked by NFL Network what he thought of comparisons to another player at his position: Tom Brady.

Burrow wasn’t going to entertain that notion.

“Please don’t compare me to the best player of all time,” Burrow said. “Let me do my own thing. Don’t do that to me. Please.”

When reminded that it was “high praise,” Burrow had a succinct response.

“It is,” Burrow admitted, “but it’s Tom Brady.”

Trivia: While it’s far from guaranteed, there’s a chance that both David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand finish the season with 100 points each. Pastrnak (92 points) looks more likely than Marchand (84 points) to reach the triple-digit total, but with 15 games remaining in the regular season, it’s still possible.

Who was the last Bruins duo to both reach 100 points in a season?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: One was the leading scorer at the 1992 Winter Olympics. The other is in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

More from Boston.com:

This was probably not the way this fan wanted to consume his beer:

That beer probably cost more than the courtside seats and the dry cleaning bill 😂 pic.twitter.com/IcUFZjvrj3 — ESPN (@espn) March 4, 2020

Marcus Smart was not happy with the officiating in last night’s game:

Marcus Smart had to be escorted off the court after having a heated conversation with the refs 😡 pic.twitter.com/63KeiFUPkG — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 4, 2020

Kevin Durant might consider playing for Team USA in the Olympics:

On this day: In 1990, Larry Bird scored 38 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and totaled nine assists in a game against Michael Jordan’s Bulls. But it wasn’t enough as Boston fell to Chicago, 118-114.

Daily highlight: Marcus Smart delivered a block that will go onto his career montage.

Trivia answer: Joe Juneau and Adam Oates