Morning sports update: 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. called Tom Brady rumors ‘ludicrous’

The Celtics defeated the Cavaliers on Wednesday, 112-106. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 32 points.

Tonight, the Bruins are in Florida to play the Panthers at 7 p.m.

Fellow 49ers are standing by Jimmy Garoppolo: As the Tom Brady free agency rumors continue to spread in seemingly every direction, one of the recent theories has gained enough traction to the point that actual NFL players are commenting on it.

The idea that Brady, who will turn 43 in August, could potentially sign with the 49ers would’ve seemed ridiculous a few weeks ago when Jimmy Garoppolo had San Francisco in the Super Bowl (and is still viewed with skepticism by The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin). Yet the possibility has garnered enough actual discussion that even NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran recently listed the 49ers as one of Brady’s potential landing spots.

As for actual 49ers players, they seem less than enthused at the prospect of ditching Garoppolo. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. was asked about the Brady rumors by Jose Luis Sanchez III of Sports Illustrated.

“It’s ludicrous.” Wilson said. “He just took us all the way to the Super Bowl, great season, 14 wins. I mean there’s not a lot of quarterbacks that’s even in this league that just had a season like that. And then you go from that season taking a team all the way to the Super Bowl, to talks of being traded.

“He’s a great quarterback, he’s been that way ever since he’s been to San Fran,” Wilson continued. “It’s just unfortunate that he got hurt the year before and then kind of, you know, threw him back in the wilderness a little bit but he came right back in like he never left and took a team all the way to the Super Bowl, so how can you talk about moving him? Or trading him to another team?”

Wilson wasn’t the only 49er to offer his support for Garoppolo. Tight end George Kittle posted a photo on his Instagram with the San Francisco quarterback that he captioned, “Let’s run it back 10!”

As of now, Brady is still set to become a free agent on March 18. He can begin speaking with other teams on March 16.

Trivia: Jayson Tatum has scored at least 30 points in five consecutive games. Who are the only three Celtics to have longer streaks than that?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: The colleges they went to were Ohio State, Indiana State, and Kansas.

More from Boston.com:

Brad Stevens called the Celtics’ Wednesday performance “one of the more rewarding wins that I’ve been a part of”:

Now that one was rewarding! Our team explains how it beat all odds and found a way to win while three of our starters were sidelined. pic.twitter.com/Gpb7hGEjjr — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 5, 2020

The latest on Chris Sale, though the team is seeking a third opinion:

Chris Sale not expected to undergo Tommy John surgery at this point, source tells The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 4, 2020

This assist from Derek Grant of Flyers is worthy of multiple looks:

On this day: In 1966, a little known assistant to the president of the United Steelworkers of America named Marvin Miller was selected by Major League Baseball player representatives to become the new executive director of the Players Association.

Then 48, Miller was described by The Pittsburgh Press as a “veteran labor relations expert,” and awaited a formal vote from the players to receive approval to his new role. Miller was elected by a 489-136 margin, formally launching one of the game’s most important figures onto the scene.

While the effort was more than just Miller, he would prove instrumental in incremental advancements the Players Association would make in the ensuing years. His landmark achievements included negotiating the first collective bargaining agreements in MLB history, getting the owners to agree to arbitration for dispute, and — most importantly — the destruction of the infamous “reserve clause.”

In 2020, Miller will be posthumously inducted in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Along with Babe Ruth and Jackie Robinson, he was — in the words of Red Barber — “one of the three most important men in baseball history.”

Daily highlight: French forward Kylian Mbappe took it 70 yards for a Paris Saint-Germain goal yesterday in a 5-1 win over Lyon.

Trivia answer: John Havlicek, Larry Bird, and Paul Pierce.