Tom Brady’s future is in flux, but this coach thinks the Patriots already have their next franchise quarterback

The Patriots may not need to look too far to find their franchise quarterback should Tom Brady elect to explore free agency this offseason.

Jarrett Stidham has been busy this winter, working out in Southern California at Jordan Palmer’s QB Summit, where he’s “displayed legitimate arm talent,” according to his throwing coach Palmer.

Palmer, who is the brother of former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer, has worked with a number of notable names, including Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow.

Palmer told The Athletic‘s Jeff Howe that he thinks Stidham can hang with all of them.

“I think he is a star, and he is going to be a big-time franchise quarterback,” Palmer said. “I have felt that way for a couple years now. I’m totally fine saying that. I don’t care that he went fourth round [of the 2019 draft]. I think he is legitimate.

“He is going to be the leader of New England for a long time, whenever that starts. Go ahead and jump on that bandwagon.”

Stidham threw for 731 yards and four touchdowns last preseason. He was picked off just once and had a 67.8 completion percentage.