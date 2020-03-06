Julian Edelman is reportedly studying for his bar mitzvah in Los Angeles this offseason

He also said he has "no clue" about Tom Brady's future.

Julian Edelman is preparing for another season with the Patriots, and he's also preparing for his Bar Mitzvah.
Julian Edelman is preparing for another season with the Patriots, and he's also preparing for his bar mitzvah. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
, Sports Producer
March 6, 2020 | 9:36 AM

Julian Edelman said he plans to have a bar mitzvah in Los Angeles sometime “soon.”

The Patriots wide receiver, speaking with Los Angeles Magazine reporter Allen Salkin, said he’s already “converted pretty much,” and this would make it official.

Edelman, whose father is Jewish, currently attends synagogue in Boston once a year and speaks with a rabbi every Friday, according to Salkin. Salkin said Edelman, 33, didn’t specify the date for his bar mitzvah, but Salkin speculated it could potentially be in the next few months before training camp begins.

Salkin, who chatted with Edelman, Edelman’s business partner, Assaf Swissa, and one of Edelman’s friends at a charity event at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on Tuesday, asked for more details. Swissa reportedly said they’re working on “something big” for the bar mitzvah but preferred not to reveal more.

Edelman has traveled to Israel in the past and has expressed his admiration for the Jewish people many times.

“Israel and the Jewish people have always been the scrappy underdogs and it reminded me a lot of my story,” Edelman wrote on Instagram in December. “Passion and hard work are part of who I am, and it was obvious that the people of Israel have both in their blood.”

Salkin also asked Edelman about Tom Brady’s future, and Edelman deferred.

“No clue,” Edelman told Salkin. “He keeps everyone in the dark.”

