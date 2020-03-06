Mike Vrabel elaborated on his FaceTime call with Tom Brady

"Those friendships aren't going to stop."

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel chatted with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady recently on Facetime.
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel chatted with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady recently on FaceTime. –AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
March 6, 2020 | 3:29 PM

Remember when Julian Edelman said that Tom Brady was “coming back” while they attended the UNC-Syracuse basketball game recently?

They also chatted with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel that same night, too.

The Patriots quarterback was spotted talking to him on FaceTime, fueling the speculation surrounding his free agency decision.

Could it be that Brady will leave New England and join the Titans? According to Vrabel, who won three Super Bowl rings with Brady when he was a linebacker on the Patriots, people should not read too much into their call.

It was simply just old friends, and former teammates, chatting it up.

“Well it would be no different than a conversation that you would have with two of your girlfriends on the weekend,” he said a smile while appearing on the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Friday. “My relationship with Tom Brady goes back to 2001 training camp at Rhode Island, at Parente’s. We’d go to practice and a bunch of us would go out to the bar at Parente’s after practice and that’s where a lot of those friendships were made. Those friendships aren’t going to stop or not continue to grow and develop now that I’m a head coach and he’s a quarterback with an expiring contract.”

“Those are going to continue on well after we’re done playing… with his family and my family…There’s a special bond that goes on in the locker room that’s not going to stop.”

On the other hand, Vrabel is currently dealing with Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who also has an expiring contract. Perhaps there’s a looming interest in adding Brady to their roster.

 

