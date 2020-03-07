What will Bill Belichick’s Pro Day schedule look like?

Boston College, Georgia: If history holds, the Patriots will have at least one assistant at The Heights for BC Pro Day. (Maybe running backs coach Ivan Fears to take a closer look at A.J. Dillon?) But with a steady stream of talent at UGA, our guess is that if Belichick is on the road, he shows up in Athens, like last year.

March 23

Iowa: There’s no elite tight-end talent in Iowa City like last year, but given the depth of the relationship between Belichick and Kirk Ferentz, it wouldn’t surprise if the Patriots’ coach showed up. Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and edge rusher A.J. Epenesa are considered the best of the bunch for the Hawkeyes this year.

March 24

Alabama: Easiest choice. Based on history and his friendship with Nick Saban, this one is a slam dunk. Could safety Xavier McKinney be on New England’s radar, despite an “awkward” interview at the combine? And while wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is probably a pipe dream, it’ll be fun to watch his workout.

March 25

Baylor, Dayton, Navy: One of the biggest days on the calendar. Belichick won’t be able to be at all three obviously, but there are a few prospects for New Englanders to keep an eye on. There’s BU wide receiver Denzel Mims (who lit up the 3-cone at the combine) and Dayton tight end Adam Trautman to consider. And he’s always going to monitor the Navy workouts, at least in some form or fashion. While odds say he’ll choose Trautman, he might try and deliberately keep it quiet to throw people off the scent. (Ohio State, Maryland, Minnesota, and North Carolina State are also all scheduled for March 25.)

March 27

Florida State: While he might not necessarily show up in Tallahassee, this will mark the start of the Florida portion of the schedule. FSU is on the 27th, South Florida is the 30th, the University of Florida is the 31st, Miami and Florida International are on April 1, and Florida Atlantic is April 2. Belichick might not be at all of them, but our guess is that given some of the alternatives through this stretch, he’s at least two.

April 1

Miami, Notre Dame, Texas: If Belichick is still on his Florida swing, he’ll be in Miami like he was two years ago. If not, you can guarantee he’ll be at one of the others. Notre Dame offers plenty of prospects — including wide receiver Chase Claypool — but maybe the most intriguing is defensive back/special teamer Alohi Gilman, a high-character, ex-Navy guy who can do a little bit of everything. Toss in a stellar 3-cone time, and he feels like a typical late-round Belichick pick.

April 3

LSU: Lots of talent in Baton Rouge means LSU is a priority stop for the coach. Safety Grant Delpit and running back/Swiss Army Knife Clyde Edwards-Helaire are two guys who stand out as possible fits in Foxborough down the road. I’d also imagine that — at least for intel when it comes to 2020 and beyond — they’d be curious to see Joe Burrow go through his paces.