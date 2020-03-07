‘Stay! Tom 2020’ T-shirts were waiting for the Celtics in their locker room

It appears as though Julian Edelman was behind the effort.

Tom Brady walks with teammate Julian Edelman during a game.
Tom Brady walks with teammate Julian Edelman during a game. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
Sports Producer
March 7, 2020 | 11:02 AM

Julian Edelman is going to great lengths to ensure Tom Brady stays with the Patriots.

He helped create ‘Stay! Tom 2020’ T-shirts that say “A quarterback you can trust” in all caps and feature a red, white, and blue goat on the sleeve. Those T-Shirts are for sale on his website, and they’re already making their way around New England.

On Friday, before the Celtics hosted the Utah Jazz, Edelman made certain every member of the Celtics had a T-shirt waiting for them by their locker. He posted pictures of the shirts on Instagram, with the caption: “Campaign trail is moving right along…” followed by a shamrock emoji, a goat emoji, and a #StayTom.

Brady becomes a free agent on Wednesday, March 18, at 4 p.m. EST.

