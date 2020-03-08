Phillip Dorsett heads into free agency this offseason with ‘an open mind’

Phillip Dorsett plans on entering free agency this offseason with a different mindset than last year, when the wide receiver didn’t visit with any other team besides the Patriots before returning on a one-year deal.

“I would say that will probably be a little different,” Dorsett said to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Last year, I had my heart set on where I wanted to go and I didn’t have an open mind. This year, I know I have to go into it with an open mind.”

Dorsett said he needs “to be honest” with himself about what’s best for him for the 2020 season. The 27-year old saw his playing time reduce over the final six weeks of the regular season with the Patriots and recorded just two receptions in limited snaps after Week 13.

“The way the roles changed in New England in the middle of the season out of nowhere … it took me off the field,” Dorsett said. “So at the end of the day, I have to be smart about it and make the best decision.”

The former first round pick, who was acquired by the Patriots in the Jacoby Brissett trade prior to the 2017 season, finished the 2019 season with 29 catches for 397 yards and five touchdowns.

The Patriots already have Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, and N’Keal Harry under contract at the receiver position. Dorsett told Reiss that Tom Brady’s impending free agent situation won’t have much of an impact on where he decides to sign. But he did crack a joke about the constant Brady chatter.

“Every channel you turn on, they’re talking about it,” he said. “So it’s hard not to follow it.”

NFL free agency officially begins March 18.