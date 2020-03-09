Morning sports update: Patriots reportedly waiting for Tom Brady in potential contract negotiation

"In essence, the next step is Brady conveying what he wants in a new deal from the Patriots, not the other way around."

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs onto the field before a game in 2019.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs onto the field before a game in 2019. –Paul Sancya/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
March 9, 2020 | 9:54 AM

The Celtics lost to the Thunder on Sunday, 105-104. Gordon Hayward led Boston with 24 points.

Both the Bruins and Celtics resume tomorrow at 7 p.m. The Bruins will be in Philadelphia to play the Flyers, while the Celtics will play the Pacers in Indiana.

The latest on Tom Brady and the Patriots: New England fans continue to await the decision from Tom Brady on where he intends to play next season.

An interesting tidbit of information to consider is that a potential return to the Patriots appears to depend on Brady himself, and less the team.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the context of Brady’s negotiation with the team last August offers a clue:

Advertisement

“In essence,” Yates wrote, “the next step is Brady conveying what he wants in a new deal from the Patriots, not the other way around.”

Trivia: Can you name this Patriots player based on his career resume:

  • He was selected in the seventh round of the NFL draft.
  • He caught touchdowns in seven consecutive NFL playoff games.
  • Urban Meyer was his position coach in college.

More from Boston.com:

Looking back on 1510 The Zone: In the early 2000s, an attempt to challenge WEEI in Boston sports radio led to a fascinating failure. Chad Finn assembled an oral history of a largely forgotten chapter in Boston media:

Chris Paul had a conversation fan sitting courtside after he heard the fan yell something at him during Sunday’s game at TD Garden:

Though the Red Claws lost, it was another great game from Tacko Fall: The 7-foot-6 center was one block away from a triple-double, totaling 16 points, 14 rebounds, and nine blocks.

Julie Ertz’s late goal gave the U.S. a 1-0 win over Spain in the SheBelieves Cup on Sunday:

On this day: In 1988, the Celtics defeated the Spurs in a back-and-forth game that ended 119-118. Larry Bird led the way with 36 points and 13 rebounds.

Yet what made the game notable was that Boston set a new record for 3-point attempts, with 22. The Celtics managed to only hit six of those attempts, seemingly a display of the limitations of outside shooting.

Advertisement

Skepticism of the 3-point shot had persisted through the first decade that the shot was legal in the NBA (it was originally instituted in 1979). By 1988, NBA teams were averaging just 410 3-point attempts across the entire season (five per game).

Since then, the league’s journey in shooting threes has not been a linear one, but has ultimately progressed upward. In the 2019-2020 season, for example, James Harden of the Houston Rockets has already attempted more 3-pointers than the 1987-1988 Celtics did as a team.

Daily highlight: LAFC forward Carlos Vela bent his free kick around the wall and into the net to help his team achieve a 3-3 draw on Sunday.

Trivia answer: David Givens

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Boston, MA, 04/23/2019 -- Red Sox Michael Chavis is seen after being tagged out at first Tigers during the fifth inning in the first game of a doubleheader at Fenway Park. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Reporter:
Red Sox
Michael Chavis will team up with Mitch Moreland at first base this season March 9, 2020 | 9:18 AM
Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker plays against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Celtics
What Kemba Walker's teammates said after his turnover in the Celtics' loss March 9, 2020 | 8:45 AM
Jaylen Brown
Celtics
Jaylen Brown discusses breaking boxes and building brands at Sloan conference March 9, 2020 | 8:03 AM
Boston Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke watches from the dugout during a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Some parting reflections from spring training March 9, 2020 | 7:38 AM
Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts after losing a point to compatriot Sofia Kenin during their fourth round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
Coronavirus
Indian Wells tennis postponed after coronavirus confirmed March 9, 2020 | 7:28 AM
Coronavirus
Athletes uneasy over empty-arena solutions March 9, 2020 | 7:20 AM
Wellesley, MA - 3/04/2020 - Crew Ainge, son of Celtics president Danny Ainge. Babson College basketball team is practicing for NCAA tourney game Friday in Philadelphia. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Nicole Yang, Topic: 05Crew Ainge, LOID: 7V5J6CDQ5VDXNNZBFC6FVZMZHI
Celtics
Crew Ainge, Danny’s youngest son, has found the right fit at Babson March 9, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Former Red Sox General Manager Dan Duquette.
Dan Duquette
Ex-Red Sox GM Dan Duquette is selling his western Mass. youth sports camp March 8, 2020 | 10:40 PM
Oklahoma City's Chris Paul passes the ball off against Daniel Theis during the first half.
Celtics
Celtics fall to Thunder 105-104 March 8, 2020 | 9:15 PM
Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up before a game.
NBA
Here's a look at Zion Williamson's Air Jordan 34 'Bayou Boys' March 8, 2020 | 3:03 PM
Clear blue skies are above him as Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi throws a bullpen session.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Red Sox are counting on Nate Eovaldi now more than ever March 8, 2020 | 12:32 PM
Phillip Dorsett will be an unrestricted free agent on March 18.
Patriots
Phillip Dorsett heads into free agency this offseason with 'an open mind' March 8, 2020 | 10:27 AM
Carl Yastrzemski waves to the fans after throwing out the first pitch.
Red Sox
Carl Yastrzemski has a strong opinion on baseball's sign-stealing scandal March 8, 2020 | 10:18 AM
The Bruins and Lightning engaged in one of their many line brawls during Saturday's tilt at TD Garden.
Bruins
The Bruins-Lightning rivalry is heating up March 8, 2020 | 7:32 AM
Anthony Cirelli, left, shoots while being checked by Charlie Coyle during the third period Saturday.
NHL
Bruins fall behind Lightning, end up losing 5-3 at home March 7, 2020 | 11:40 PM
Harvard guard Justin Bassey and forward Robert Baker celebrate.
College Sports
Harvard knocks off Yale, 83-69, faces Penn in Ivy tourney March 7, 2020 | 10:36 PM
The Bruins locker room will be off limits for the media.
NHL
NHL closing dressing rooms to media amid coronavirus concerns March 7, 2020 | 4:06 PM
Anthony Rizzo stays focused during a spring training game.
MLB
Baseball had a rare good day last Tuesday when stars were miked up March 7, 2020 | 3:09 PM
DES MOINES, IOWA - MARCH 05: Ryan Lochte looks on during Day Two of the TYR Pro Swim Series at Des Moines on March 05, 2020 at the MidAmerican Energy Aquatic Center at the Wellmark YMCA in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Olympics
35-year-old Ryan Lochte, loaded with extra weight and plenty of baggage, has his sights on Tokyo Olympics March 7, 2020 | 1:29 PM
New England Patriot coach Bill Belichick watches a player run a football drill during Georgia Pro Day, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Scouting
What will Bill Belichick’s Pro Day schedule look like? March 7, 2020 | 1:05 PM
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 29: Jose Peraza #3 of the Boston Red Sox throws out a runner against the New York Yankees during the second inning of a Grapefruit League spring training game at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 29, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Red Sox fans shouldn’t get too attached to this roster March 7, 2020 | 12:51 PM
Tom Brady walks with teammate Julian Edelman during a game.
Patriots
'Stay! Tom 2020' T-shirts were waiting for the Celtics in their locker room March 7, 2020 | 11:02 AM
A security guard wears gloves while holding a basketball during halftime of an NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets.
Coronavirus
NBA tells teams to plan for empty arenas March 7, 2020 | 10:04 AM
Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson gestures to his players during a game.
NBA
Kenny Atkinson out as Brooklyn Nets coach in surprise split March 7, 2020 | 9:48 AM
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, tries to get past Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the second half Friday.
NBA
LeBron James' 37 points lead Lakers past Bucks 113-103 March 7, 2020 | 8:36 AM
BC head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee has her team now two wins away from an ACC Tournament title.
College Sports
Taylor Soule leads BC women in comeback over Duke March 7, 2020 | 12:31 AM
Phoenix Suns center Aron Baynes shoots a 3-pointer against the Portland Trail Blazers.
NBA
Former Celtic Aron Baynes pours in career-high 37 points as Phoenix Suns win March 7, 2020 | 12:10 AM
Daniel Theis and the Celtics made stops, but couldn't score in their loss to the Jazz.
Celtics
Celtics' cold shooting night leads to a 99-94 loss to the Jazz March 6, 2020 | 10:55 PM
Marcus Smart received a surprise gift for his birthday.
Celtics
Marcus Smart receives a surprise birthday party from Dunkin' March 6, 2020 | 7:22 PM
Aaron Judge has a broken rib.
MLB
Yankees' Aaron Judge has broken rib, no set time on return to lineup March 6, 2020 | 4:38 PM