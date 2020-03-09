Morning sports update: Patriots reportedly waiting for Tom Brady in potential contract negotiation

The Celtics lost to the Thunder on Sunday, 105-104. Gordon Hayward led Boston with 24 points.

Both the Bruins and Celtics resume tomorrow at 7 p.m. The Bruins will be in Philadelphia to play the Flyers, while the Celtics will play the Pacers in Indiana.

The latest on Tom Brady and the Patriots: New England fans continue to await the decision from Tom Brady on where he intends to play next season.

An interesting tidbit of information to consider is that a potential return to the Patriots appears to depend on Brady himself, and less the team.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the context of Brady’s negotiation with the team last August offers a clue:

and include a no-tag provision in his deal to ensure him the right to test the market if he desired. Early in camp, the Patriots gave Brady his request for total freedom after 2019. Brady now has that opportunity to be a free agent. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 8, 2020

Advertisement

“In essence,” Yates wrote, “the next step is Brady conveying what he wants in a new deal from the Patriots, not the other way around.”

an offer, but Brady wanted to test the market, which has now has the chance to do. The chance for Brady to return to New England is of course possible, but an important step in that process is an understanding for the team of what Brady is seeking in a new deal. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 8, 2020

Trivia: Can you name this Patriots player based on his career resume:

He was selected in the seventh round of the NFL draft.

He caught touchdowns in seven consecutive NFL playoff games.

Urban Meyer was his position coach in college.

More from Boston.com:

Looking back on 1510 The Zone: In the early 2000s, an attempt to challenge WEEI in Boston sports radio led to a fascinating failure. Chad Finn assembled an oral history of a largely forgotten chapter in Boston media:

In the early 2000s, 1510 The Zone was the training ground for personalities who would change the landscape of sports media. It had a chance to threaten WEEI as Boston's sports radio market leader. The problem? You couldn't hear it. An oral history: https://t.co/QvIHG52ROa pic.twitter.com/ZvgCpbJXIo — Boston Globe Sports (@BGlobeSports) March 9, 2020

Chris Paul had a conversation fan sitting courtside after he heard the fan yell something at him during Sunday’s game at TD Garden:

Though the Red Claws lost, it was another great game from Tacko Fall: The 7-foot-6 center was one block away from a triple-double, totaling 16 points, 14 rebounds, and nine blocks.

Julie Ertz’s late goal gave the U.S. a 1-0 win over Spain in the SheBelieves Cup on Sunday:

JULIE ERTZ! 😱 A beautiful header puts the @USWNT up 1-0 in the 87th minute. pic.twitter.com/vnbamFFqDx — ESPN (@espn) March 8, 2020

On this day: In 1988, the Celtics defeated the Spurs in a back-and-forth game that ended 119-118. Larry Bird led the way with 36 points and 13 rebounds.

Yet what made the game notable was that Boston set a new record for 3-point attempts, with 22. The Celtics managed to only hit six of those attempts, seemingly a display of the limitations of outside shooting.

Advertisement

Skepticism of the 3-point shot had persisted through the first decade that the shot was legal in the NBA (it was originally instituted in 1979). By 1988, NBA teams were averaging just 410 3-point attempts across the entire season (five per game).

Since then, the league’s journey in shooting threes has not been a linear one, but has ultimately progressed upward. In the 2019-2020 season, for example, James Harden of the Houston Rockets has already attempted more 3-pointers than the 1987-1988 Celtics did as a team.

Daily highlight: LAFC forward Carlos Vela bent his free kick around the wall and into the net to help his team achieve a 3-3 draw on Sunday.

Trivia answer: David Givens