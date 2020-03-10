Morning sports update: Patriots reportedly ‘sniffing around’ a trade for a wide receiver or a tight end

Both the Bruins and Celtics play this evening at 7 p.m. The Bruins are in Philadelphia to face the Flyers, while the Celtics are in Indiana to play the Pacers.

The Patriots are reportedly looking to make a trade: Though Tom Brady is clearly the focal point of the coverage of the Patriots’ offseason, there is obviously much more to the team’s roster building than simply the quarterback position.

And Brady is still tied to the possible transactions at other positions too, since New England could help its chances of getting the 42-year-old back for another season should new pieces be added to the offense.

With that in mind, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer noted in his recent column that the Patriots are keeping an eye on the trade market for a skill position addition.

“I’ve heard the Patriots have been sniffing around the trade market for receivers and tight ends—which isn’t hugely unusual but is noteworthy given Brady’s desire to play with a better supporting cast than he had in 2019,” wrote Breer.

Exactly who the Patriots are pursuing remains a mystery, though Breer did offer a few possibilities, including Robert Woods of the Rams and Cameron Brate of the Buccaneers.

Free agency begins at the start of the new league year, March 18.

Trivia: What player is (by far) the Bruins’ all-time leader in penalty minutes?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was mentioned in the intro of the movie “Happy Gilmore” as the protagonist’s favorite hockey player.

More from Boston.com:

A poem by Enes Kanter:

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Wash your hands!

WASH YOUR HANDS! — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) March 9, 2020

Andrew Benintendi is preparing for the start of the season with some opposite field hits:

Benny came out swinging! pic.twitter.com/Xi1ydczRbL — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 9, 2020

Former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis says Tom Brady told him “nobody knows anything” about his future:

On this day: In 1986, Larry Bird dropped 50 on the Mavericks. Even still, the Celtics lost 116-115.

And in 2001, Boston College men’s basketball defeated Pittsburgh 79-57 to win the Big East Tournament.

Daily highlight: Jamal Murray threw down a forceful dunk on Monday night.

Trivia answer: Terry O’Reilly