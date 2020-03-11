Whatever it is, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady need to get over it

Tom Brady talks to Bill Belichick before a game against the Cowboys in 2019.
Tom Brady talks to Bill Belichick before a game against the Cowboys in 2019. –Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
March 11, 2020 | 7:45 PM

For someone too often perceived nationally as a silver-spooned golden boy on the level of the Manning sons, Tom Brady has overcome significant obstacles in his brilliant NFL career.

He was the 199th pick in the 2000 draft and a lucky-to-be-here fourth-stringer in his rookie season. He wrecked his knee in the 2008 season opener, and a post-surgery infection threatened to cause even more problems. And once he had to go almost an entire season with Reche Caldwell as his top target. Talk about disadvantages.

But as rumors and gossip and just plain chuck-it-at-a-dartboard guesses careen around us as Brady moves closer to hitting free agency next week, I become more convinced that leaving New England would be a self-inflicted disadvantage that he would struggle to overcome.

Sure, as the clock ticks toward a potential departure from the only NFL home — and head coach — he has ever known, there are potential destinations that might seem appealing. Tennessee, playing for his Facetime buddy Mike Vrabel. San Francisco, if there’s anything to that conjecture. Dallas, maybe, just for the show of it.

But the best fit remains here, with the franchise for whom he has worked since April 16, 2000, when the Patriots took him in the sixth round on the second day of the draft.

