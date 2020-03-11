Here are all of the Patriots’ picks in the 2020 NFL Draft

The Patriots were awarded a league-high four compensatory picks.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots were awarded four more draft picks on Tuesday. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
Christopher Price
March 11, 2020

The NFL handed out its compensatory picks on Tuesday, and the Patriots were awarded a league-high four selections — two third-round picks and two sixth-round choices.

The Patriots will get the 98th and 100th overall choices, plus 212th and 213th overall.

Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. Using that equation, New England lost four notable free agents last offseason in defensive lineman Trey Flowers, offensive lineman Trent Brown, wide receiver/returner Cordarrelle Patterson and defensive lineman Malcom Brown. That led to the Patriots receiving picks in return.

As a result, here’s where New England stands with its 12 picks when it comes to the 2020 NFL Draft:

-First round: No. 23 overall

-Third round: No. 87, No. 98, No. 100

-Fourth round: No. 125

-Sixth round: No. 198, No. 207, No. 212, No. 213

-Seventh round: No. 233, No. 238, No. 244

The Patriots are tops with four picks, while six teams (Denver, Houston, Minnesota, the New York Giants and Philadelphia) were awarded three.

Since the compensatory draft process went into place in 1994, the Patriots have leaned on it heavily when it comes to the team-building process. In that time, only one team — Baltimore (52) — has received more compensatory picks than New England, who has been awarded 43. (Dallas has also been awarded 43.)

