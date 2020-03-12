The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly ‘all in’ for Tom Brady

Could Tom Brady head to Tampa? According to a recent report, the Buccaneers will do anything to land the soon-to-be free agent.

Tamba Bay Times reporter Rick Strout wrote that the team is willing to meet any of Brady’s needs, whether it be financially or in drafting and signing the right personnel.

“If we reach the legal free-agent tampering period Monday at noon and Brady is behind Door No. 2, Bruce Arians and the Glazer family will try to kick that sucker down for Touchdown Tommy,” Stroud wrote. “The Bucs have $80 million in salary-cap space, the fourth-most of any team. Why would $30 million or $40 million per year for Brady be out of the question? He’s 43. But if it’s a two or three-year contract he wants? Sure, why not give that to him, too?”

“The Bucs are all in on Brady,” he added.

This report is not new, as ESPN’s Dianna Russini expressed those same sentiments on ESPN’s the Get Up on Tuesday:

“Tamba Bay – they would love to have Tom Brady,” Russini reported. “They are willing to give Tom Brady the things he needs, he wants. Some of things that [he] wants: control of the roster, he wants to be part of making decisions on the play calling…If you take a look at what [head coach] Bruce Arians has done in the past with Ben Roethlisberger, they both have been very public about how BA has let Ben call plays, so talk about a match made in Heaven in terms of that’s what Brady is looking for. If he wants control, Bruce Arians is the guy he should match up with.”

The Buccaneers were 7-9 last season, and Arians is looking for a “winner” to help improve them offensively. According to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, Arians said he is looking for another quarterback other than Jameis Winston.

“Another quarterback? Oh, yeah,” Laine said Arians told her back in December. “[If] we can win with this one, we can definitely win with another one too.”