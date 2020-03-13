Matthew Slater re-signs with Patriots, report says

Tom Brady’s future remains in doubt as NFL free agency closes in, but the second-longest tenured Patriots player is reportedly staying put.

Matthew Slater agreed to a two-year extension, according to ESPN’s Field Yates, “similar to his last,” which averaged $2.6 million per season.

The fifth-round pick in 2008 was a team captain for the ninth straight season in 2019, made his eighth Pro Bowl — the most by a special teamer in NFL history — and was an All-Pro First-Teamer for the second time.